COTOA Expands Its Beloved Ecuadorian Food To North Miami

Food & Drink, Food & Drink, food, Food and Drink Feature,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink, Food & Drink, food, Food and Drink Feature,

Michelin Guide restaurant COTOA (@cotoa.rest) is expanding from its beloved food hall location into a brick-and-mortar location.



Photo By: Monica Varela

Bringing Ecuadorian dishes to a global stage, chef Alejandra Espinoza’s COTOA has quickly captured diners’ hearts and curiosity with its fresh and vibrant dishes.



Photo By: Fanesca Ricardo

“COTOA is a love letter to my heritage and an invitation for a new generation of diners to explore Ecuador’s culture, ingredients and stories,” says Espinoza. “Miami has always been an ideal place to open my first restaurant outside of Ecuador – it’s close to home, making it accessible for sourcing ingredients, it’s rich in Latin American culture and full of diners eager for something new. With COTOA, we hope to make Ecuadorian cuisine part of the everyday dining vocabulary here.”



Photo Courtesy: Salar

Named after the Andean volcano Cotopaxi and Princess Toa, a figure in Ecuadorian lore, COTOA is seeped with the Ecuadorian identity. Incorporating Ecuador’s beauty, fire and resilience, the menu showcases the country’s diverse landscape while weaving Espinoza’s French culinary training. Yet the core of COTOA’s menu is its fresh sourcing. From Ecuadorian shrimp to local Florida seafood, each dish debuts sustainability and authenticity.

Menu highlights such the purple corn dough empanadas filled with goat ragu and tamarind stew, served with creamy labneh or Langostino Salsero made with tender poached Ecuadorian langoustines in a zesty passion fruit sauce with green mango, crunchy almonds and black sesame showcase Ecuador’s captivating flavor profile. For dessert, delight in the Choco Pop, a chocolate lava cake inspired by the volcano and restaurant namesake Cotopaxi. Made with 70% fine aroma Ecuadorian chocolate and served with passion fruit and chocolate sorbet, this dessert is an ode to the country and a treat for the tastebuds.



Photo By: Monica Varela

This same authenticity applies to the beverage program, which features a curated selection of wines and craft beers from local Miami brewers, pairing beautifully with the ingredient-driven dishes.

Previously located within The B1oom, a food-hall-style space in Downtown Miami, the new restaurant in North Miami will offer a 24-seat dining room exuding joyfulness and warmth.