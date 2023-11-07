Country Bay Music Festival To Premiere In Miami This Weekend

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Events Music Entertainment Community

Sam Hunt

Fresh on the heels of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, Miami is about to get its country reckoning with the first-ever country music mega-happening to blast the city, taking place on Nov. 11 and 12 at the Miami Marine Stadium.

Produced by Miami-based leading global entertainment, marketing and live events company Loud And Live, Country Bay Music Festival presents a stacked lineup consisting of frontline country music stars such as Sam Hunt, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Young, Chris Lane and Lee Brice, to name just a few. Miami-born Leo Brooks of Neon Union and rising Cuban-American newcomers Orlando Mendez (the “Cuban Cowboy”) and Alexandra Rodriguez are among the local and diverse range of talent taking the stage. It’s looking like EDM and reggaetón will no longer be some of the only power players in Miami’s music wheelhouse.

A Billboard Latin Power Player: Executive of the Year winner and Cuban-American serial entrepreneur, Nelson Albareda is the mastermind behind the production, drawing from decades of experience working alongside musical legends like Israel Lopez-Cachao, Celia Cruz, Tito Puente and Fania All-Stars. Albareda founded Loud And Live with the intention of converting culture into commerce, using culture as a means to inspire action in the form of a multi-faceted marketing, development and promotion agency.

Nelson Albareda

“Miami is an international playground for artists and the music industry. It is my home and where better to make magic than in your own backyard!” Albareda writes in an email exchange with Ocean Drive Magazine. “Our goal is to create a memorable experience for music fans and our partner sponsors alike, and ultimately to establish Miami as a destination for country music enthusiasts from around the world.”

Country music won’t be the only standout of the weekend—expect a plethora of country-themed activities transporting you to Nashville as fast as a mechanical bull’s whiplash. “The Saloon Experience” will evoke the glory days with a 360-degree, Western-inspired bar, brimming with a Texas-sized assortment of craft beer, whiskey, bourbon, tequila and yes, a mechanical bull ride. Tailgate at the Boots and Beer Garden as you crack open a cold one and engage in a round of friendly cornhole.

Lainey Wilson

And it wouldn’t be a country fest without line dancing, which has a whole stage, DJ and host dedicated to it, along with a roster of skilled professionals guiding the way. In between getting your boots dirty, ride the signature Country Bay Ferris Wheel, snap some shots in your best pair of denim shorts at the photo booth and stuff your face with the spread of guilty pleasures on offer throughout the legendary weekend.

Miami’s first country music festival and official formal introduction to the genre will speak to the Miami community at large, Albareda believes. “Miami is a mix of different cultures who are passionate about music, community, family, friends and having a good time—as country music is. Latinos identify with country fans and South Florida is ready for this!”