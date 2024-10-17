Country Bay Music Festival Returns To Miami

Lifestyle, Events, Music,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle, Events, Music,

Miami, get ready to don your cowboy boots as the Country Bay Music Festival returns for its second edition. Taking place Nov. 9-10 at the Miami Marine Stadium, the festival is set to bring new, thrilling experiences and an all-star lineup.



Photo Courtesy: Loud And Live

Produced by Miami-based entertainment, marketing and live events company Loud and Live, the highly anticipated music event features a thrilling lineup of mainstage performances, including Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band as headliners, along with big-name stars Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice and Diplo presents Thomas Wesley.



Photo Courtesy: Loud And Live

“The success of last year’s Country Bay Music Festival was immensely rewarding,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “The festival reaffirmed our city’s reputation as a vibrant playground and established Miami as a must-visit destination for country music enthusiasts from around the world.”

Taking line dancing to a new level, the festival will also present the Demesmin & Dover Rodeo Roundup, a brand-new second stage featuring line dancing and live performances from country artists including Eddie and the Getaway, Emily Ann Roberts, Jay Webb, Orlando Mendez, and more. Festival-goers can even participate in line dancing lessons from Miami’s PBR Buckle Bunnies.



Photo Courtesy: Loud And Live

More than a music festival, the weekend promises country-themed activations, including a carnival with a signature Country Bay Ferris wheel, carnival games and flavor-exploding treats. The signature Saloon is also returning, so grab your cowboy hat and boots, and enjoy the Western-themed bar and go for a ride on the mechanical bull. Or dive into the Boots & Beer Garden to find a bit of relaxation away from the festival.

Following last year’s inaugural festival, which featured riveting performances from Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt, this year’s installment will deliver another standout lineup with nonstop entertainment and a celebration of all things country.



Photo Courtesy: Loud And Live

Tickets are now available here. See the full festival lineup here.