Coyo Taco And Levi's Launch A Month-Long Partnership

Miami’s cult-favorite Coyo Taco is teaming up with classic denim brand Levi’s to launch a specialty taco for the month of May. Blending fashion, Coyo Taco’s classic flavor and Miami’s unbeatable culture, the collaboration celebrates creativity and community.

Inspired by Levi’s timeless design, the Coyo culinary team combines the denim brand’s bold street-style vibes and passion for authentic Mexican flavors into the Levi’s® Blue Jean Fuego Tacos, available for $10 at all locations. Available May 1, the blue corn masa tortillas are filled with marinated chicken, queso mixto, pico de gallo, salsa fresca and cilantro. In true partnership the COYO Taco staff will sport a new uniform addition, Levi’s denim aprons.

“It’s a dream to join forces with Levi’s,” shares COYO Taco’s co-founder Sven Vogtland. “We’ve always been inspired by streetwear, art, and community—and this project brings all of those passions to life.”

Guests are also invited to the Brickell outpost on Cinco de Mayo for a limited-time activation and a live mariachi band, where diners will receive not only a complimentary COYO Taco patch but a denim customizable tote bag.@COYOTaco