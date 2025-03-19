COYO Taco Wynwood Celebrates 10 Years with an Epic Anniversary Bash

Food & Drink, Parties, Events, drink, Eat,

By: Sophia Lalaounis By: Sophia Lalaounis | | Food & Drink, Parties, Events, drink, Eat,

Miami’s beloved taqueria, COYO Taco, is marking its 10th anniversary with an unforgettable celebration at its Wynwood flagship on March 28.

COYO Taco, Miami’s pioneering taqueria celebrated for its bold flavors, lively ambiance, and coveted speakeasy is marking a decade of culinary excellence this March. Since its inception in 2014, COYO Taco has become a cultural and gastronomic mainstay, drawing devoted locals and international tastemakers alike. To honor this milestone, the Wynwood flagship will host an unmissable 10th-anniversary celebration on Friday, March 28, transforming its parking lot into a dynamic fête that pays homage to a decade of unforgettable moments.

The evening promises an electric atmosphere with Grammy Award-nominated music producer and DJ Walshy Fire (@walshyfire) of Major Lazer (@majorlazer) taking center stage alongside a lineup of resident DJs who have soundtracked COYO Taco’s vibrant speakeasy over the years. Limited food offerings will be available throughout the night, complemented by multiple bars pouring specialty cocktails, ice-cold beer, and signature $10 margaritas. The event is free and open to the public, with RSVP required to secure attendance.

Guests can immerse themselves in an experience that embodies the essence of COYO Taco, where expertly crafted flavors, music, and culture converge under one roof. The celebration will take place at its Wynwood location, and to learn more information and RSVP, click here. 2320 Northwest 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33127, @coyotaco