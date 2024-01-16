Here Are The 2024 Critics Choice Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | January 16, 2024 | Culture Awards Television Movies
The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica welcomed the best in show business on Jan. 14 for the Critics Choice Assoc. awarding of film and television’s finest stars and storytellers. See below for the full list of winners.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Best Young Actor/Actress
Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
Calah Lane, Wonka
Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (WINNER)
Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
Best Acting Ensemble
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Best Director
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Adapted Screenplay
Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (WINNER)
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
Samy Burch, May December
Alex Convery, Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie (WINNER)
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Cinematography
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Best Production Design
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie (WINNER)
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City
Best Editing
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie (WINNER)
Lindy Hemming, Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
Barbie (WINNER)
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
American Fiction
Barbie (WINNER)
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Best Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Song
“Dance the Night," Barbie
“I’m Just Ken," Barbie (WINNER)
“Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom," Rustin
"This Wish," Wish
"What Was I Made For," Barbie
Best Score
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
Best Drama Series
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds
Succession (WINNER)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin – Succession (WINNER)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession (WINNER)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (WINNER)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
Ke Huy Quan – Loki
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (WINNER)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear (WINNER)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver – The Other Two
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (WINNER)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (WINNER)
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Best Limited Series
Beef (WINNER)
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light
Best Movie Made for Television
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You
Quiz Lady (WINNER)
Reality
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Steven Yeun – Beef (WINNER)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney – Reality
Juno Temple – Fargo
Ali Wong – Beef (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (WINNER)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Maria Bello – Beef (WINNER)
Billie Boullet – A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Best Foreign Language Series
Bargain
The Glory
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Lupin (WINNER)
Mask Girl
Moving
Best Animated Series
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (WINNER)
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love
Best Talk Show
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (WINNER)
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Comedy Special
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More Than Ever
John Mulaney: Baby J (WINNER)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Photography by: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com