Crown Affair founder Diana Cohen shares her haircare secrets and Miami favorites.



PHOTO BY VANESSA GRANDA

Dianna Cohen (@diannacohen), the visionary behind Crown Affair (@crownaffair), graces the world of luxury haircare with her passion, expertise and dedication. Cohen’s journey into the realm of beauty began with realizing the transformative power of beauty in the digital landscape. With a decade-long career in esteemed consumer brands like Away, Outdoor Voices and Harry’s and a knack for understanding consumer behavior, she recognized the unmet need for a luxurious yet clean haircare line catering to modern, discerning women.

Growing up in South Florida, Cohen inherited her mother’s deep-rooted love for haircare. Rituals of caring for her hair amid the sun and saltwater served as foundations that shaped her connection to hair wellness.

“I’ve always cared for my hair since I was young,” she recalls. “That passion was passed down to me from my mother, who would brush my hair in the evenings before bed. She taught excellent behavior around caring for my hair.”

This passion, coupled with her dedication to authenticity, paved the way for Crown Affair’s meteoric rise and cult-like following.

“Authenticity is the key to building a cult-like following and brand,” she says. “Whatever you are doing, stay true to yourself and the people who ‘get it’ will build it with you.”



PHOTOS COURTESY OF CROWN AFFAIR

Cohen’s ultimate haircare hacks echo the ethos of Crown Affair— utilizing lightweight, buildable products to ensure your hair remains irresistibly soft and glossy. From extending washes from her fan-favorite the Dry Shampoo to the art of air-drying for effortless, elegant looks—which she coins as the ‘no makeup makeup’ look for hair—her expert advice enters the realm of self-care.

“Hair is my favorite part of my beauty routine, and wash days and non-wash days are their own experiences—from daily brushing to scalp massages, it’s my favorite way to care,” she shares.

Beyond her contributions to the haircare world, Cohen’s love for Miami mirrors the city’s vibrant spirit—celebrating cultural hubs, hidden gems and culinary delights that define its We get her ultimate guide to the city she now calls home.



Photo Courtesy: Crown Affair

FAVORITE MIAMI DESTINATIONS

Cultural centers, art shops, performing arts spaces, & bookstores:

There are truly too many to name, but The Bass Museum, ICA, The Pérez Art Museum Miami and The Rubell Museum are go-to spots down here. I always keep an ear out for new shows and exhibitions in less institutional spaces. The Cultiivst always keeps me in the know, in Miami and globally.

Restaurants & bars:

Boia De: This is the best meal in Miami. Chef Alex is a gem.

La Natural: The chef and owner here is also magic. The pizza and natural wine pairings make for the perfect evening.

Mandolin: My local spot for lunch

Maty’s: Love the dishes

Walrus Rodeo: Favorite

pizza in Miami

Carbone: Best Gibson martini in town

Miami Sound Bar: Hi-Fi records and dancing

Caracas Bakery: Favorite bakery

Dante’s HiFi: It’s a Japanese-style vinyl listening bar—I say no more.

Cafés, diners, bakeries, & ventanitas:

Zak the Baker, Sunlife Organics, Azucar Ice Cream, Pura Vida