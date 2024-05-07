Cult Gaia Opens Its New Storefront In The Design District

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Style fashion

Cult Gaia debuts an expanded location in the Miami Design District while honoring family history.



Exterior of Cult Gaia’s storefront in Miami PHOTO COURTESY OF KRIS TAMBURELLO

Known for its bold, statement-making designs, the Los Angeles-based Cult Gaia debuts its newest Miami storefront with effortlessly elegant, vacation-ready statement pieces. Designed by Jess and Jonathan Nahon of Sugarhouse, the storefront brings Cult Gaia’s brand landscape to life. Reflecting founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat’s Persian heritage, the structured A-frame design incorporates historical archetypes and temple architecture. Shoppers enter the mythical Garden of Eden with a handpainted tile exterior, complete with woven symbols nodding to Hekmat’s childhood. Serving as both a fashion destination and a narrative of Cult Gaia’s evolutions, customers walk through the arched central door and see the quote, “May all the doors of the world always be open to you,” a motto repeated to Hekmat throughout her childhood. Says Hekmat, “In designing the Miami store, I endeavored to honor our rich heritage in a manner that’s both personal and profound.” 135 NE 40th St., Miami, @cultgaia