Cult Gaia Opens Its New Storefront In The Design District

By: Charlotte Trattner | May 7, 2024

Exterior of Cult Gaia’s storefront in Miami PHOTO COURTESY OF KRIS TAMBURELLO

Known for its bold, statement-making designs, the Los Angeles-based Cult Gaia debuts its newest Miami storefront with effortlessly elegant, vacation-ready statement pieces. Designed by Jess and Jonathan Nahon of Sugarhouse, the storefront brings Cult Gaia’s brand landscape to life. Reflecting founder Jasmin Larian Hekmat’s Persian heritage, the structured A-frame design incorporates historical archetypes and temple architecture. Shoppers enter the mythical Garden of Eden with a handpainted tile exterior, complete with woven symbols nodding to Hekmat’s childhood. Serving as both a fashion destination and a narrative of Cult Gaia’s evolutions, customers walk through the arched central door and see the quote, “May all the doors of the world always be open to you,” a motto repeated to Hekmat throughout her childhood. Says Hekmat, “In designing the Miami store, I endeavored to honor our rich heritage in a manner that’s both personal and profound.” 135 NE 40th St., Miami, @cultgaia


