By Alejandra Torres | August 21, 2018 | Lifestyle

Springtime in Miami means the sun is shining, the humidity is almost bearable, and flowers are blooming all around the city. Instead of having lunch indoors, grab your picnic essentials and head to one of these four spots to enjoy a pretty meal outdoors.

In the City—Museum Park

What’s a better picnic spot than one that overlooks the beautiful Biscayne Bay? Located adjacent to the Pérez Art Museum Miami, this locale is ideal for those who want an urban picnic. The 21-acre park has city views, a seven-acre water site with stunning ocean vistas, and shrubbery for days. What’s better? Once you’ve picnicked and taken insta-worthy snaps, you can head inside to peruse art in PAMM, and visit one of downtown Miami’s top brunch spots, Verde. Whether it's for a second meal or casual drinks, order the bayfront sangria, a blood orange mimosa, or a coconut water Arnold Palmer to complete your meal. 1075 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 305-358-7550

On the Beach—Lummus Park

If you want a picnic spot on the beach, Lummus Park is the place to visit. Aside from enjoying a cheese spread on your blanket, you could also ride bike, walk your pooch, or play a game of volleyball at one of their many nets. The best part? It’s walking distance from Ocean Drive, which means you don’t have to pack your picnic. Change up your plans, and grab a meal on-the-go. We suggest making a quick, sweet stop at the Sugar Factory for their Sugar Factory Club sandwich. Afterward, cool off with some refreshing gelato. Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 305-673-7577

In a Museum—Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Add a touch of European flair to your next picnic and head to the gardens of Vizcaya. After taking an essential tour of the Vizcaya Villa, take a break and set up a blanket anywhere on the estate. By the steps, you’ll glimpse the bay view, though if you want to stay in the shade, a seat in the gardens is best. You’ll feel like you’re in 17th century Verona with the beautiful sculptures, fountains, and lush greenery surrounding the area—be sure to pack some prosciutto for the full European experience. 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-250-9133

In Two Places at Once—Alice C. Wainwright Park

Nestled between the buildings of Brickell to the north and the thicket of the Grove to the south lies a quiet park that’s the ideal site for those who want a romantic getaway (if only for a few hours). Basketball courts, walking trails, picnic shelters, and free parking is available. Plus, you can also enjoy all the barbecues scattered through the park for an extra sizzle to your lunch menu as you munch and watch the sun set. 2845 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-856-6794