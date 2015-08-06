    

Parties

See More
Read More
Ocean Drive Magazine and WeWork Present: Project Pizza, A Culinary Showdown
Read More
Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center host a Swim Week Daytime Fête
Read More
Ocean Drive magazine celebrates the 25th Anniversary Swim Issue with Heidi Klum and Heidi Klum Swim, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach

People

See More
Read More
Supermodel Heidi Klum on Her New Swimwear Line & Feeling Comfortable in Your Own Skin
Read More
Irie Weekend is Taking Over the Magic City...Again
Read More
Keren Eldad Teaches Miami Execs Keys to Success with Award Winning Workshop

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
Jean-Georges Brings Vegan-Friendly Dishes to Matador Room
Read More
The South Florida Millennial CEO Changing the Paleo Game
Read More
How Miami Mixologists are Concocting Health-Conscious Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
Miami Masterpieces With ONE Sotheby's International Realty
Read More
Explore Miami's Most Over-the-Top Amenities
Read More
A Private Tour of Prive Island Estates

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
Chief Merchant at Intermix, Silvia Merati, Talks Hot Summer Looks
Read More
7 Summer Scents to Wear in Miami Right Now
Read More
The Miami Company Changing the Natural Beauty Game
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

These Are the Best Spots for a Spring Picnic in Miami

By Alejandra Torres | August 21, 2018 | Lifestyle

Share

Springtime in Miami means the sun is shining, the humidity is almost bearable, and flowers are blooming all around the city. Instead of having lunch indoors, grab your picnic essentials and head to one of these four spots to enjoy a pretty meal outdoors.

In the City—Museum Park

Museum Park

What’s a better picnic spot than one that overlooks the beautiful Biscayne Bay? Located adjacent to the Pérez Art Museum Miami, this locale is ideal for those who want an urban picnic. The 21-acre park has city views, a seven-acre water site with stunning ocean vistas, and shrubbery for days. What’s better? Once you’ve picnicked and taken insta-worthy snaps, you can head inside to peruse art in PAMM, and visit one of downtown Miami’s top brunch spots, Verde. Whether it's for a second meal or casual drinks, order the bayfront sangria, a blood orange mimosa, or a coconut water Arnold Palmer to complete your meal. 1075 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 305-358-7550

On the Beach—Lummus Park

Lummus Park Miami Beach

If you want a picnic spot on the beach, Lummus Park is the place to visit. Aside from enjoying a cheese spread on your blanket, you could also ride bike, walk your pooch, or play a game of volleyball at one of their many nets. The best part? It’s walking distance from Ocean Drive, which means you don’t have to pack your picnic. Change up your plans, and grab a meal on-the-go. We suggest making a quick, sweet stop at the Sugar Factory for their Sugar Factory Club sandwich. Afterward, cool off with some refreshing gelato. Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 305-673-7577

In a Museum—Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

Vizcaya Museum and Garden Miami

Add a touch of European flair to your next picnic and head to the gardens of Vizcaya. After taking an essential tour of the Vizcaya Villa, take a break and set up a blanket anywhere on the estate. By the steps, you’ll glimpse the bay view, though if you want to stay in the shade, a seat in the gardens is best. You’ll feel like you’re in 17th century Verona with the beautiful sculptures, fountains, and lush greenery surrounding the area—be sure to pack some prosciutto for the full European experience. 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-250-9133

In Two Places at Once—Alice C. Wainwright Park

Alice C Wainwright Park

Nestled between the buildings of Brickell to the north and the thicket of the Grove to the south lies a quiet park that’s the ideal site for those who want a romantic getaway (if only for a few hours). Basketball courts, walking trails, picnic shelters, and free parking is available. Plus, you can also enjoy all the barbecues scattered through the park for an extra sizzle to your lunch menu as you munch and watch the sun set. 2845 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-856-6794

Tags: museums parks picnic outdoors where to go _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

photography courtesy of Museum Park / Pèrez Art Museum Miami; tripadvisor.com/lummus-park-beach; facebook.com/VizcayaMiami; yelp.com/alice-c-wainwright-park-miami

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
What to Do When Music's Biggest Stars Come to South Florida


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: