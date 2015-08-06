By Jacqueline Cucco | August 13, 2018 | Lifestyle

Miamians know one of the most glamorous ways to stay cool in the summer is to park yourself poolside at one of the city’s hottest hotels. Order a frosty drink and dip into one of these impressive pools during the steamiest of summer days.

Feel as though you escaped the chaos of city life and stepped into an exotic paradise with one trip to Tropicale, the hotel's picture-perfect outdoor space. The landscaped gardens are home to the original, fully-restored oasis, along with a newer pool that has all the bells and whistles included. Don't miss the private cabanas featuring oversized daybeds, mini refrigerators, private safes, and televisions for the ultimate home-away-from-home. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4500

The Nautilus Cabana Club is the perfect emodiment of everything that is great about the Magic City, complete with a heated saltwater beachfront pool styled with an eye-catching teak deck, lounge chairs, and daybeds. Reserve a private cabana, each with its own dining table, minibar, and entertainment system. Be sure to try their gourmet cuisine from the nearby pool bar, or check out the hotel’s signature resto, Driftwood Room. Plus, the pool even has an underwater sound system, so the good vibes will flow all day long, even belowground. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700

This classic Miami fixture features a legendary Art Deco pool that will make you feel like a silver screen siren. Recline under the palm trees with a handcrafted cocktail from the nearby bar or rent a cabana at The Oasis, a concealed hideout between the beach and the swimming area. Then, sit back and imagine all the glamour and debauchery that unfolded here years ago. 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-6300

Embrace the carefree call of summer at this boutique hotel with two pools to choose from: a beautiful ground-level swimming pool lined with plush beach chairs, or their rooftop hydrotherapy pool with unobstructed ocean views. The latter is part of COMO Shambhala Urban Escape spa and wellness center, which is a guaranteed way to achieve blissful serenity—at least for the day. 2445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3600

This South Beach hot spot has its own glittering pool scene called WET, complete with two pools featuring poolside attendants, stylish private cabanas, and designer lounge chairs. Stay hydrated and keep the refreshments coming at WET Bar & Grill, which serves all-natural cocktails, cold-pressed juices, and light bites. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3000

This oceanfront haven features four pool areas to choose from depending on what you need. Invite yourself into one of the cabanas or daybeds at the spacious main deck area located at the center of the hotel, or head one level down for the south deck, which is considered the largest of the pools and is the closest to the ocean. For a more intimate atmosphere, the cabana deck has a smaller swimming pool, as well as a hot tub. The tranquil adults-only The 1 Rooftop boasts yet another swimming area with cabanas and lavish built-in champagne buckets so you'll never go thirsty. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1000

This iconic Miami Beach hotel boasts a sprawling pool landscape lined with palm trees, loungers, and poolside beds. Plus, there are family-friendly wading areas, including a children’s play area, while those looking for something a bit more quiet can choose to relax at one of the private spacious poolside cabanas. Get your food and refreshments delivered via their table service, so you won't have to worry about anything except applying sunscreen. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-3283

Check your worries at the door and enter nirvana at this upscale resort, which gives you two infinity pools to choose from: one is a relaxing tranquility pool for adults, while the other is the resort's main oceanfront pool complete with chaise lounges and daybeds. Treat yourself to one of their private oasis cabanas where you can enjoy fresh fruit, refreshments, and full butler service. The impressive list of poolside amenities also include foot reflexology samplers, smoothie tastings, sunscreen spritzing, and refreshing cold towel service. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, Miami Beach, 305-993-3300