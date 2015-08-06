TBT: Looking Back through 15 Years of Art Basel Miami Beach

By Jon Warech | December 1, 2016 | Culture Feature

As Art Basel Miami Beach celebrates 15 years, Ocean Drive examines its modest beginnings, rise to international success, and growth into a fair that will shape the art scene for decades to come.

Romare Bearden, Evening 9:10, 461 Lenox Avenue, 1964, at DC Moore Gallery.

Fifteen years ago, Art Basel was a new concept in Miami Beach that few could have predicted would become the perfect marriage of art and celebration it is today. Miami Beach knew how to throw a good spectacle, but on the world’s stage the city quickly found out that among the huddled masses there was a newfound level of class and culture yearning to breathe free.

“Many people in Miami didn’t know how to pronounce Art Basel or how to spell it,” says the fair’s Florida representative, Bob Goodman. “But Art Basel, as The New York Times called it, is the Olympics of the art world, and it’s become this extraordinary event in Miami that none of us expected would have grown so rapidly.”

Under the guidance of founding director Sam Keller, and with local support from people like Norman Braman, Ella Cisneros, Carlos and Rosa de la Cruz, Marty Margulies, Craig Robins, Debra and Dennis Scholl, and Don and Mera Rubell, Art Basel took off and became an event that would change both the Miami and international art scenes forever.

“Miami Beach has evolved from a promising young art scene to a dynamic and robust cultural hub,” says Noah Horowitz, Art Basel’s director of the Americas. “Having said this, the success of the fair would not have been possible without the trenchant support, from the outset, of the city’s leading arts patrons who worked together with us to open their homes and collections, and to bring their friends and colleagues from around the world to Miami Beach in December.”

The art buyers flocked to South Beach from the onset, leaving a lasting art scene in their tracks. From the National YoungArts Foundation making its home in Miami to the creation of the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), the city has since become a year-round destination for the arts, thanks in part to Art Basel. “Its presence has greatly helped in the international exposure PAMM has received,” says Jorge Pérez, chairman and CEO of The Related Group and namesake of the museum. “Art Basel has perhaps been the greatest catalyst in Miami becoming a recognized art destination. Miami is now a must-go to international collectors and has a great number of quality galleries, particularly representing artists from Latin America.”

The Bass Museum of Art, which is currently renovating to increase programmable space by 50 percent, just recently launched a 10-year acquisition initiative and is halfway into creating a $10 million endowment for future exhibitions—a goal enhanced by Art Basel, according to Silvia Karman Cubiñá, executive director and chief curator of the Bass. The museum is currently partnering with Art Basel to produce Public, the outdoor art exhibit in Collins Park. Says Cubiñá, “Its impact on our local museums is incalculable—the number of visitors it brings to our city, the enthusiasm it creates with our residents, and its economic impact are tremendous.”

And across the Bay, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) will soon debut its new, permanent home in Miami’s Design District: a 37,500-square-foot building dedicated to promoting the work of contemporary artists and to the exchange of art and ideas. It will feature more than 20,000 square feet of exhibition galleries and a 15,000-square-foot public sculpture garden.

The success of Art Basel itself can be seen through gallery participation, as more than 85 of the 269 galleries exhibiting this year were also on hand in the first edition in 2002 (the fair was initially delayed a year following the September 11, 2001 tragedy). For many of those returning, it’s always been an easy decision. “Immediately upon hearing that Basel was planning to do an outpost in Miami, we signed on,” says Isabelle Bscher, partner and head of international business development at Galerie Gmurzynska in Switzerland. “It used to be very small and inner circle, but it has grown enormously.”

Gmurzynska has been involved with Art Basel in Switzerland from its inception, but Bscher felt an excitement when Basel made its way to the Americas—and the difference was seen early on. “When Leo [DiCaprio], Puffy, and Shaq happened to be in the booth at the same time, it was a very Miami moment,” she says.

Joyce Pensato, Texas Batman, 2015, at Petzel Gallery.

That’s what makes Miami special as the host city for the past 15 years: The mix of sun and sand with celebrity and unmatched energy adds a celebration to the art that is unique to this town. “Miami is a center for both the arts and nightlife, so it’s no wonder Art Basel can offer an experience that can’t be found in any other city,” says photographer and World Red Eye founder Seth Browarnik, who in 2011 turned his work into an art exhibit called “Art of Night” at the reopening of the Shelborne Hotel—a party that drew roughly 2,500 guests and 1,000 more who couldn’t get past the velvet ropes. “Miami has always been the capital of nightlife, but there’s a lot more culture running through our veins here than ever before. The art scene here is thriving.” Browarnik spends his days during Art Basel documenting the artists, celebrities, patrons, buyers, and collectors perusing the Convention Center.

For a collector like Jorge Pérez, Art Basel’s presence can be seen on the walls of his home, his office, and his museum. He’s been introduced to artists like Nicholas Hlobo, Pascale Marthine Tayou, and Elias Sime from Africa and Imi Knoebel, Herbert Brandl, Jef Geys, and Beat Zoderer from Europe at Art Basel over the years, something the fair counts on for growth and success.

“If people didn’t come to buy art, the galleries wouldn’t come,” says Goodman, who notes that while the star-studded parties are fun and enhance the brand of the fair, the driving force is art sales. “Without the art collector, this fair could not exist, but you’ve also seen this phenomenon where celebrities come and buy art and return a second, third, and fourth year to add to their collection. The exposure has drawn in new people who have the means to acquire a piece of art that can range from $5,000 to $10 million.”

This year, around 80,000 people will walk through the fair’s doors from December 1 to 4 for a show that, along with the main Galleries sector, features 35 galleries in Nova, which is dedicated to younger galleries showing new work by one to three artists; 16 exhibitors in Positions, a sector for solo presentations with a specific project; 14 participants in Survey, the sector of curated presentations of historical works; and 11 exhibitors in Edition, focused on works in multiple. Kabinett, launched in 2005, also features 30 distinct curated projects set within select gallery booths, and both the Film sector and the acclaimed Conversations & Salon series round out programming that will again take Art Basel to new heights.

Keiichi Tanaami, Dazzling City, 2016, at Nanzuka.

“I’ve always loved the Kabinett sector, where galleries present seminal works by many of the world’s leading artists,” says Horowitz. “This year, I am particularly excited to see Serbian artist Irena Haiduk’s re-creation of an actual candy store at Kavi Gupta, which will sell re-creations of historic candies as a metaphor for the changing ideological regimes over the years.” Says Craig Robins, art collector and CEO and president of Dacra, “We’re excited that Design Miami/ is collaborating with the United Nations Building Legacy program this year, and I think the Talks series will focus on topics that we urgently need to understand in order to responsibly share the world’s built environment. I’m most excited to see Flotsam & Jetsam, the pavilion by the Panerai Design Miami/ Visionary Award winners SHoP Architects, which will act as the entrance to the fair but will go on to live permanently in the Miami Design District.”

There are also branded events and parties, along with fairs and art shows that have built on the Basel success and either partner with Art Basel or work independently to create the total atmosphere of the week. And that’s not to mention A-listers from Sylvester Stallone to Leonardo DiCaprio, Elle Macpherson, Lenny Kravitz, Demi Moore, and others who seem to return year after year.

Basel’s growth in Miami and around the globe has created a cohesion in the art world that makes it truly an international affair. “One of the great success stories is how the fair, over the course of the last 15 years, has helped put Latin American art on the international map, making it a firmament in the cultural discourse and within the market,” says Horowitz. “Art Basel’s impact is particularly felt in the cross-pollination between artists, gallerists, and collectors in the Americas. A similar effect has occurred as a result of Art Basel in Hong Kong, where we now have more galleries and collectors from across Asia participating and attending the shows in both Miami Beach and Basel.”

But at the end of the day, Art Basel is also for the people, for local artists like Lisa Diakova, a Russian-Peruvian who was raised in Miami, left after college, and returned home four years ago as the growing art scene called her name. “Art Basel puts my work in front of collectors and reps from all over the world,” says Diakova, who this year is launching Boticaria, an infirmary-themed boutique gallery, at GAB Studios in Wynwood. (It’s not affiliated officially with Basel, but for an artist to be showing at the same time, the potential is unlimited.) “It has also inspired a cultural shift in Miami, and little by little we see changes happening in the way people approach art.” That approach is not lost on art lovers of all ages. “I’ve welcomed people like Tony Bennett, Sylvester Stallone, and Faye Dunaway, but the moment that stands out the most is when I spotted eight teenage girls dressed in uniforms and admiring some paintings,” Goodman says. “I asked them where they were from and they said, ‘We saved up our allowance and came here from Barbados.’”

Welcome to Miami, the golden door to the art world in America.