By Carla Torres | December 1, 2016 | Culture Feature

Whether you’re a part- or full-time resident of Miami or simply visiting for the week, these are the people to follow, places to go, and things to Tweet, Instagram, and Snap while spending time in the 305.

Picture this: It’s a perfectly clear day (say, 75 degrees), not a cloud in the sky, the palm trees are swaying, and the beach is peppered with umbrellas and models in vibrant skintight bikinis. To the rest of the country, that might sound like a summer dream, but in Miami it’s our version of December. Need proof? Simply look up #Miami on Instagram and prepare to do a double take when you see the 31 million results. In a media-driven world ruled by social sharing, there’s no denying that Miami is one of the most talked about, dreamed about, and searched for cities in the country. With all eyes on us and too much to do this month—from Art Basel in Miami Beach (and all of the impossible-to-get-into soirées surrounding it) to Mr. 305’s very own Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution at Bayfront Park, and even ringing in 2017 poolside at the iconic Fontainebleau with Justin Bieber—there’s no way you’ll ever get through all 31 million #MagicCityMoments or experience everything that Miami has to offer in one visit, year, or even lifetime. That’s why we’ve narrowed down the best edibles, potables, sights, people, and places to provide a glimpse of the city where everyone loves to vacation but that we’re lucky to call home.

#EDIBLES #POTABLES

Because eating, drinking, and snapping photos surrounded by flamingos are life’s daily necessities.

Clockwise from top left: The half-gold, half-muscle unicorn at Pao; the 24/7 showclub E11EVEN; AmericanAirlines Arena, home of the Miami Heat; the cocktail bar Baby Jane, with its potentially helpful neon sign.

@AzucarIceCream: If you don’t know about Suzy Batlle’s homemade ice cream and yogurt concoctions, you need to visit Calle Ocho, where the shop’s façade, featuring a giant five-scoop cone, and its trademarked Abuela Maria demand that you take a picture of your ice cream with their ice cream in the background and call it #IceCreamception.

@JoesStoneCrab: What’s more Miami than wearing a bib at one of the city’s oldest eateries and peeling away at Florida’s quintessential crustaceans? Scoring claws from Joe’s Take Away and a slice of the heavenly Key lime pie and eating them on the beach. That’s what we call #SouthBeachLiving.

When it comes to Cuban food, Miami is the closest thing to La Isla. That means you can’t possibly leave #The305 without indulging in some croquetas, pastelitos, fritas, and of course a Cuban sandwich or two. Globetrotter @AnthonyBourdain Instagrammed his favored Cubano from @IslasCanariasRestaurant, but the @VersaillesMiami version got its 15 minutes of fame in the film Chef.

Need a pick-me-up? Do as #Miamians do and hit up a #Ventanita at 3:05 pm (@305Cafecito is Miami’s official “Cafecito Time”) to get your dose of caffeine and to witness the perfect #305Cafecito moment: folks in #Guayaberas discussing politics over a #Colada. Or head over to @PantherCoffee and get a pic of #CoffeeAndSunglasses, like all the fashion, travel, and lifestyle bloggers who visit Miami do.

Consider yourself an #Oenophile? Better get a photo inside the 300,000- label, $3 million #WineCellar of @TheForgeRestaurant (recognized by Wine Spectator as one of the country’s best and where JLo celebrated her birthday) to prove it.

For a photo that’ll make all your friends envious and hungry, drive down to @KnausBerryFarm, where you can get lost in strawberry fields and wait in line for the best cinnamon rolls of your life. #StrawberryFieldsForever

Were you ever really in Miami if you didn’t take a photo of yourself drinking a mojito or daiquiri at one of the world’s best bars (@BrokenShaker)? If drinking out of a copper pineapple, swan, or unicorn is more your style, @MatadorRoom and @PaoFaena are bringing your cocktail dreams to life.

While you won’t find #PinkFlamingos parading the streets of Miami (as is often presumed), you can find them adorning the #LadiesRoom of @QualityMeats. Boys, you get white flamingos, which are basically Florida’s version of #Unicorns.

#FUNINTHESUN #NIGHTLIFE

From sunset to sunrise and vice versa, the city doesn’t skip a beat, and neither should you. Go, do, and seize every moment of the day (and night).

Sure, you can catch #DragQueens doing their thing on #OceanDrive, but have you ever been bowling with one? Knocking down pins rises to a whole new level of fun at @EditionMiami’s #GiosTotalSplitShow on Monday nights. Be sure to get a #GroupShot in the neighboring ice-skating rink under the i had too much to dream last night neon sign.

Speaking of neon signs, none is as snapped and shared as @BodegaSobe’s love me fuck me, except maybe @Jugofresh’s it was all a dream or @BabyJane’s i’m not your baby, which is always good to have on your phone, just in case.

Did you know that Miami is home to this year’s “best new American cocktail bar,” @SweetLibertyMia, which also has the best #OystersAndRosé #HappyHour in town (and more neon signs)? The more you know, the more there is to do.

Want to show off your #Artsy side? Keep your eyes open for the historic #ArtDeco buildings throughout #MiamiBeach and the #BiscayneCorridor, where the #CoppertoneBaby gives you a peek of her #Tushie. Or head to the #WynwoodWalls, where murals on murals on murals from local and national artists bring the streets of the city’s only outdoor museum to life.

If you’re looking for the ultimate night out, there’s a reason that @LIVMiami is one of the country’s best (and highest-grossing) clubs. It has to do with @DaveGrutman surfing the crowd on a raft alongside @SteveAoki, or @LilWayneOfficial throwing it down just because it’s Sunday. #AnythingCanHappen

#AfterHours is a thing at one of the city’s longest-running discotheques, @ClubSpaceMiami, where party prime time on the famed terrace is 7 am, and sometimes it goes till sunset on #SundayFunday.

Of course, the party never stops at E11EVEN, the city’s only 24/7 showclub. Although photography is prohibited, the dancing aerialist spectacle (taking place Thursday through Saturday sometime between 2 and 4 am) is worth the risk. Get your mandatory #BottlePopping and #ChampagneSparklers video at @WallMiami, @StoryMiami, or @BaoliMiami.

#VIEWS #SIGHTS

See Miami from all angles and all places.

Four of Miami Beach’s unmistakable lifeguard stands.

If you can manage (drone, anyone?) to take an aerial shot of @AmericanAirlinesArena with the #MiamiSkyline in the background, you’re guaranteed to get over 100 likes. For the sweetest views in town, however, take the #InstaFamous psychedelic elevator to the 40th floor of East, Miami, where a hidden cocktail oasis by the name of Sugar will satisfy your cravings.

Some people have never seen the #WelcomeToMiamiBeach sign (don’t miss it as you zip by the Julia Tuttle) that we locals take for granted, or even the beach itself. Dip your #ToesInTheSand with a #DrinkInHand.

For its centennial celebration, Miami Beach gave its lifeguard stands, dotting the sands from South Pointe to 85th Street, a colorful makeover. Go on and have a #PhotoShoot with the one that speaks to you.

Head south to the magical @FairchildGarden, where the world’s largest collection of mango varieties (600) and most diverse group of tropical flowering trees and shrubs (more than 700 species) await. The #Winning image here would be of the world’s largest water lily—if you can find it, that is.

@Vizcaya_Museum is just as photogenic and mesmerizing, with its 100 years of history, its labyrinth of enchanting gardens that’ll make you think you’re in #Wonderland, and its hidden nooks and crannies (like the #SpiralStaircase in the southeast corner).

The pool at the Art Deco landmark the Raleigh has been dubbed the most famous in the world, thanks to its wavy curves and a #StairwayToHeaven that has served as the backdrop to ’50s films starring Esther Williams and a runway for models galore. If you have a drone, put it to good use here.

#LOCAL CELEBRITIES

No matter where in the city you go, keep your eyes peeled like paparazzi.

On any given day or night, there’s a 50 percent chance of rain, but also of spotting celebrities—from @MiamiHeat players like Justise Winslow (@IamJustise) getting his grilled-cheese fix at @MsCheezious or @ChrisBosh letting loose at @FillmoreMB to Miami residents like @AdrianaLima perfecting her yoga flow at @SohoHouse or @ElleMacphersonOfficial shopping for groceries. So always have your phone ready, especially during #ArtBasel, when @LeonardoDiCaprio roams the fair in his signature cap, as #Incognito as possible.

#FITLIFE

When you spend most of the year wearing shorts and a bathing suit like we do in Miami, you need to stay in shape. Here’s how the locals do it.

Jump on #CityBikes and ride over the MacArthur Causeway or the reopened Venetian. If you think you see a girl dancing on a building across the bay, you’re not going crazy. That’s the InterContinental’s #DancingGirl, and she loves to be photographed.

Like to live on the edge? The #BikeTrails at Shark Valley are some of the best in South Florida and take you along a 15-mile loop of the Everglades National Park, where you might even get #Photobombed by a #FloridaGator.

Hung over? Hydrate and replenish with @VitaSquad at the wellness utopia @Anatomyat1220. Or if you’ve got what it takes to withstand -170 degrees Celsius (and you’ll do anything for a great snap), try whole-body #Cryotherapy at the professional athlete training facility @DBCFitness.

Have you ever seen yogis use each other’s bodies to do headstands? The #AcroYoga jams at South Pointe Park on Sundays aren’t just the best way to spend your Sunday afternoon; they’re pure Instagram gold.

Even if you can’t do all of the above, or you forget to capture your #MiamiMoments because you’re too busy living them, there’s no better snapshot of Miami than our kaleidoscopic sunset. #LifeIsGood #Blessed #MagicInTheMagicCity