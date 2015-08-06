April 27, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | March 27, 2017 |
Lifestyle
In case you’ve been slacking on your New Year’s resolution, here’s some chic workout gear to inspire you to get you back on track.
In A Cinch Pack, Lululemon ($68). Multiple locations
With this cool, versatile gym bag, there’s no excuse to not tote your workout gear wherever you go.
Zero Gravity Run Leggings, Sweaty Betty ($135). sweatybetty.com
Made of sweat-wicking fabric, these model-approved leggings hug your curves in all the right places so you’ll look good no matter what workout you’re doing.
Jacket 819 Jessica Gray, Equilibrium Activewear ($88). 7255 NE Fourth Ave., #118, Miami, 305-957-1995
If you’re the running type, you’ll definitely want this pretty sea cliff-inspired jacket to keep you warm during those springtime runs.
Strappy Kettlebella Tank, Athleta ($54). Lincoln Road Mall, Miami, 305-535-9842
This basic tank is simple in the front and all party in the back thanks to a full-length mesh stripe so you’ll stay fresh while getting your sweat on.
Sea Breeze in Marble, Valleau Apparel ($38). valleauapparel.com
This marble print sports bra is so comfy and on trend you’ll never want to take it off. Thanks to a black-and-white color scheme it matches with whatever workout pieces are already in your closet.
Tokyo Sleeveless Hoodie, Carbon 38 ($145). carbon38.com
We can’t think of anything cooler than this sleeveless hoodie designed in collab with artist Curtis Kulig. Throw it on to add an edgy touch to your workout ensemble.
Apple Watch Series 2, Apple ($369). Multiple locations
If you're serious about upping your fitness regime, treat yourself to the Apple Watch to track all of your activity and remind you to hit your goals.
Spiked Naked 500ML, bkr ($40). mybkr.com
Stay on top of your hydration in and out of the gym with this celebrity-approved nude pink water bottle. The spike accents (along with your new killer bod) will turn heads wherever you go.
Marathon Shorts, Shape Active ($54). shapeactive.com
Nab these cute shorts so you’ll be ready to run.
Women’s Sports Australian Open Tennis Dress, Lacoste ($135). Multiple locations
If hitting up the gym just isn’t your thing, get your heart pumping with a tennis session or two while rocking this chic Lacoste dress designed for the Australian Open.
