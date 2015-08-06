    

Chic Workout Gear in Case You've Slacked on Your New Year's Resolutions

By Jessica Estrada | March 27, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

In case you’ve been slacking on your New Year’s resolution, here’s some chic workout gear to inspire you to get you back on track.

Gym Bag

Lululemon-In-A-Clinch-Pack.jpg

In A Cinch Pack, Lululemon ($68). Multiple locations

With this cool, versatile gym bag, there’s no excuse to not tote your workout gear wherever you go.

Statement Leggings

Sweaty-Betty-Zero-Gravity-Run-Leggings.jpg

Zero Gravity Run Leggings, Sweaty Betty ($135). sweatybetty.com

Made of sweat-wicking fabric, these model-approved leggings hug your curves in all the right places so you’ll look good no matter what workout you’re doing.

Zipper Jacket

Equilibrium-Gray-Jacket.

Jacket 819 Jessica Gray, Equilibrium Activewear ($88). 7255 NE Fourth Ave., #118, Miami, 305-957-1995

If you’re the running type, you’ll definitely want this pretty sea cliff-inspired jacket to keep you warm during those springtime runs.

Chic Tank

Athleta-Strappy-Kettlebella-Tank.jpg

Strappy Kettlebella Tank, Athleta ($54). Lincoln Road Mall, Miami, 305-535-9842

This basic tank is simple in the front and all party in the back thanks to a full-length mesh stripe so you’ll stay fresh while getting your sweat on.

Marble Sports Bra

Valleau-Apparel-Sports-Top.jpg

Sea Breeze in Marble, Valleau Apparel ($38). valleauapparel.com

This marble print sports bra is so comfy and on trend you’ll never want to take it off. Thanks to a black-and-white color scheme it matches with whatever workout pieces are already in your closet.

Sleeveless Hoodie

Carbon-38-Tokyo-Hoodie.jpg

Tokyo Sleeveless Hoodie, Carbon 38 ($145). carbon38.com

We can’t think of anything cooler than this sleeveless hoodie designed in collab with artist Curtis Kulig. Throw it on to add an edgy touch to your workout ensemble.

Apple Watch

Apple-Watch-Series-2.jpg

Apple Watch Series 2, Apple ($369). Multiple locations

If you're serious about upping your fitness regime, treat yourself to the Apple Watch to track all of your activity and remind you to hit your goals.

Pretty Bottle

BKR-Naked-Spiked-500ml.jpg

Spiked Naked 500ML, bkr ($40). mybkr.com

Stay on top of your hydration in and out of the gym with this celebrity-approved nude pink water bottle. The spike accents (along with your new killer bod) will turn heads wherever you go.

Short Shorts

Shape-Marathon-Shorts.jpg

Marathon Shorts, Shape Active ($54). shapeactive.com

Nab these cute shorts so you’ll be ready to run.

Tennis Dress

Lacoste-Tennis-Dress.jpg

Women’s Sports Australian Open Tennis Dress, Lacoste ($135). Multiple locations

If hitting up the gym just isn’t your thing, get your heart pumping with a tennis session or two while rocking this chic Lacoste dress designed for the Australian Open.

