April 27, 2017

Tory Burch, 'Ocean Drive', & Perez Art Museum Miami Host a Spring Shopping Event
April 2, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Magazine, Chambord & SUSHISAMBA Host Tastemakers Brunch
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino

May 1, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Miami Fashion Experts Share the Top Summer Fashion Trends They Love (& What to Buy)

May 4, 2017

Geoffrey Zakarian Opens Seafood-Centric Eatery, Point Royal, at Diplomat Beach Resort
May 3, 2017

Outstanding Margaritas to Toast on Cinco de Mayo
April 28, 2017

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Oyster & Rosé Pairings around Miami

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

May 8, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
May 4, 2017

The Perfect Spring Scents for Every Miami Event You'll Attend
May 2, 2017

6 Luxe Hair Salons to Get a Glamorous Blowout in Miami
Search Our Site

Sponsored: 6 Workouts You Can't Miss at Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape

By Jessica Estrada | March 23, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Whether you’re on top of your fitness game or just starting out on your wellness journey, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape (happening April 7-9) will not disappoint in the fitness arena. Here, the top six workouts you can look forward to during the weekend-long wellness retreat.

Barry's Bootcamp

Barrys-Bootcamp-Miami.

Barry’s Bootcamp is known for its cardio and strength building workouts that burn 1,000 calories in an hour. They’ll be at Fontainebleau Miami Beach during the Wellness Escape hosting fitness activations at the gym and Ocean Lawn so you can give their workouts a try. Don't forget to check out their smoothie bar at the Wellness Lounge & Marketplace to refuel, and to stop in their pop-up shop with apparel to upgrade your workout gear.

greenmonkey® Yoga

Green-Monkey-Yoga-Miami.

Maybe yoga is more your thing and you’re looking for a local studio you can call home. You're in luck: greenmonkey® yoga is on the roster of workouts to try during the wellness retreat offering classes for experienced and novice yogis.

305 Fitness

305-Fitness.

Make sure to bring your dancing shoes because 305 Fitness will be kicking off the Wellness Escape with a high-energy, cardio dance party—Miami style. With the music pounding and Miami’s electric nightlife energy filling the air, you can brush up on your dance moves. Prepare to be dripping in sweat by the time the session is over.

SoulCycle

SoulCycle.

SoulCycle will also be in the house with demonstrations at the Wellness Lounge & Marketplace. If you’ve being dying to see what all the fuss is about, here’s your chance. Find out why so many riders have been raving about the indoor cycling workout.

Tone House

Tone-House-Miami.

Tone House is for the wellness junkie who likes to train hard. The athlete-inspired workouts are tough, competitive, and really push you to your limit. They’ll be hosting activations for your upper and lower body, so come prepared to give it your all and tap into your inner athlete.

Daybreaker

Daybreaker-Miami.

Last but not least, Wellness Escape at Fontainebleau will culminate on a high note with one major morning dance party with Daybreaker. The experience is one that will really ignite a love for wellness in you and inspire you to continue on the journey. Start the day with a yoga session to set your intentions for the day before you let loose on the dance floor and have the time of your life.

For more information or to sign up for Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s Wellness Escape, visit fontainebleau.com/wellness-series.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: fitness wellness sponsored post workouts sponsored
Categories: Lifestyle

photography via facebook.com/barrysbootcampmiami; facebook.com/greenmonkeyyoga; facebook.com/305fitness; facebook.com/soulcycleinc; facebook.com/tonehouse; facebook.com/dybrkr

