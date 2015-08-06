    

Parties

April 27, 2017

Tory Burch, 'Ocean Drive', & Perez Art Museum Miami Host a Spring Shopping Event
April 2, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Magazine, Chambord & SUSHISAMBA Host Tastemakers Brunch
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino

People

May 1, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Miami Fashion Experts Share the Top Summer Fashion Trends They Love (& What to Buy)

Food & Drink

May 4, 2017

Geoffrey Zakarian Opens Seafood-Centric Eatery, Point Royal, at Diplomat Beach Resort
May 3, 2017

Outstanding Margaritas to Toast on Cinco de Mayo
April 28, 2017

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Oyster & Rosé Pairings around Miami

Home & Real Estate

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

Style & Beauty

May 8, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
May 4, 2017

The Perfect Spring Scents for Every Miami Event You'll Attend
May 2, 2017

6 Luxe Hair Salons to Get a Glamorous Blowout in Miami
Sponsored Post: 5 Events at Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Wellness Escape for Every Personality

By Jessica Estrada for Fontainebleau Miami Beach | March 30, 2017 | Lifestyle

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s Wellness Escape is just around the corner (April 7-9) and to help get you pumped for the weekend of wellness, we’re rounding up the top events that cater to every personality whether you’re a devoted yogi or a mindfulness master.

For the Yoga Lover

greenmonkey_Yoga.

Fontainebleau's Wellness Escape will feature lots of opportunities to get your downward facing dog on. Whether you’re a yoga novice or have been practicing for years, there will be something for everyone with classes led by Daybreaker and greenmonkey® Yoga, which even includes a blissful session overlooking Miami’s picturesque beach. What could be better?

For the Fitness Buff

Jet_Set_Image.

Fitness buffs rejoice: The Wellness Escape provides plenty of high-energy ways to break a sweat and build a body you absolutely love. You can hop on a bike during SoulCycle demos, practice your moves during a dance cardio class with 305 Fitness, and get toned with Tone House, JetSet, and Barry’s Bootcamp. Oh, and did we mention the Wellness Weekend will culminate with a dance party by Daybreaker?

For the Food Connoisseur

Fontainebleau-Miami-Beach-Scarpetta-Meal-Dining.

Be sure to arrive hungry because there will be no shortage of food during the weekend of wellness. Look forward to interactive cooking demonstrations with award-winning chefs, including a make-your-own granola bar class, samples to try of the latest in nutrition, and healthy prix-fixe wellness menus to indulge in guilt-free at Fontainebleau Miami Beach's renowned restaurants.

For the Wellness Junkies

21-Drops-Aromatherapy-Oil-Drops.

Whether you’re a wellness newbie or focus on wellness all the time, you’ll have the chance to try out the latest trends during the weekend-long event. Be sure to swing by the 21 Drops booth, where you’ll learn all about essential oil therapy. Then head to the Recover Me Cryo station and experience spot cryotherapy first-hand. Finally, don’t miss a mini PEMF treatment with Dr. Sean Goddard. Let’s just say, by the time the weekend is over, your friends will be coming to you for wellness tips.

For the Mindfulness Enthusiast

Innergy_Meditation-0001.jpg

The Wellness Escape isn’t just about fitness and food: it’s also about personal empowerment and tapping into your spiritual side. Attendees will have the opportunity to try a meditation session and angel readings with spiritual mentor Nikki Novo, and participate in a group meditation class with Miami-based studio Innergy Meditation.

Tags: events wellness workout sponsored post sponsored
Categories: Lifestyle

photography via facebook.com/greenmonkeyyoga; facebook.com/barrysbootcampmiami; facebook.com/fontainebleau; facebook.com/innergymeditation; facebook.com/21drops

