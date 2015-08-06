By Jessica Estrada for Fontainebleau Miami Beach | March 30, 2017 | Lifestyle

Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s Wellness Escape is just around the corner (April 7-9) and to help get you pumped for the weekend of wellness, we’re rounding up the top events that cater to every personality whether you’re a devoted yogi or a mindfulness master.

For the Yoga Lover

Fontainebleau's Wellness Escape will feature lots of opportunities to get your downward facing dog on. Whether you’re a yoga novice or have been practicing for years, there will be something for everyone with classes led by Daybreaker and greenmonkey® Yoga, which even includes a blissful session overlooking Miami’s picturesque beach. What could be better?

For the Fitness Buff

Fitness buffs rejoice: The Wellness Escape provides plenty of high-energy ways to break a sweat and build a body you absolutely love. You can hop on a bike during SoulCycle demos, practice your moves during a dance cardio class with 305 Fitness, and get toned with Tone House, JetSet, and Barry’s Bootcamp. Oh, and did we mention the Wellness Weekend will culminate with a dance party by Daybreaker?

For the Food Connoisseur

Be sure to arrive hungry because there will be no shortage of food during the weekend of wellness. Look forward to interactive cooking demonstrations with award-winning chefs, including a make-your-own granola bar class, samples to try of the latest in nutrition, and healthy prix-fixe wellness menus to indulge in guilt-free at Fontainebleau Miami Beach's renowned restaurants.

For the Wellness Junkies

Whether you’re a wellness newbie or focus on wellness all the time, you’ll have the chance to try out the latest trends during the weekend-long event. Be sure to swing by the 21 Drops booth, where you’ll learn all about essential oil therapy. Then head to the Recover Me Cryo station and experience spot cryotherapy first-hand. Finally, don’t miss a mini PEMF treatment with Dr. Sean Goddard. Let’s just say, by the time the weekend is over, your friends will be coming to you for wellness tips.

For the Mindfulness Enthusiast

The Wellness Escape isn’t just about fitness and food: it’s also about personal empowerment and tapping into your spiritual side. Attendees will have the opportunity to try a meditation session and angel readings with spiritual mentor Nikki Novo, and participate in a group meditation class with Miami-based studio Innergy Meditation.