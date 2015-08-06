    

April 27, 2017

Tory Burch, 'Ocean Drive', & Perez Art Museum Miami Host a Spring Shopping Event
April 2, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Magazine, Chambord & SUSHISAMBA Host Tastemakers Brunch
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino

May 1, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Miami Fashion Experts Share the Top Summer Fashion Trends They Love (& What to Buy)

May 4, 2017

Geoffrey Zakarian Opens Seafood-Centric Eatery, Point Royal, at Diplomat Beach Resort
May 3, 2017

Outstanding Margaritas to Toast on Cinco de Mayo
April 28, 2017

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Oyster & Rosé Pairings around Miami

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

May 8, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
May 4, 2017

The Perfect Spring Scents for Every Miami Event You'll Attend
May 2, 2017

6 Luxe Hair Salons to Get a Glamorous Blowout in Miami
Brush Up on Your Backhand at Miami's Best Tennis Courts

By Alejandra Torres | March 31, 2017 | Lifestyle

With the Miami Open in full swing, there's a chance you've caught the urge to play tennis yourself. Fortunately, Miami offers five locales to serve up an ace or two.

Flamingo Park Tennis Court

Flamingo-Park-Tennis-Center-Court.

Located in the heart of Miami Beach, Flamingo Park Tennis Center has it all—17 lighted hydro courts for those who enjoy a game after sunset, ball machine and racquet rentals, swanky locker rooms, a full-sized practice wall, and a full-service pro shop where you can pick up tennis gear. 1200 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7761

North Miami Beach Tennis Court

North-Miami-Beach-Tennis-Court.

If you want to train with the professionals, head to Sunny Isles where you'll get to practice on courts with a bit of history. Helmed by James Bollettieri (son of American tennis coach, Nick Bollettieri) these facilities make you feel like you’re training for Wimbledon. The center features 12 lighted hydro grid clay courts and six freshly resurfaced and lighted hard courts. Aside from tennis, you can also brush up on your racquetball and paddleball skills here. The best part? There’s a beautiful picnic area for those who’d rather sit and munch on the sidelines, and take in the colorful Miami sunset. 16851 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach, 305-919-0839

Crandon Park Tennis Court

Crandon-Tennis-Center-Court.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to play where the pros play? Stop by Crandon Park and you’ll play at the home of the Miami Open. With a total of 24 courts, visitors can choose from varying spaces: European red clay, American green clay, and traditional hard courts are all at your disposal. Plus, the center is open until 10 pm, so make use of those lighted surfaces for as long as you want. After a match, head to the beach, which is conveniently only a few steps away. Pro tip: Racket rentals and tennis balls are also available for rookies. 7300 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne, 305-365-2300

Cañas Tennis at Turnberry Isle Miami Hotel

Canas-Turnberry-Isle-Miami-Hotel-Tennis-Court.

At Turnberry Isle, you'll feel like you're on a staycation. Guests who book a tennis destination at Cañas Tennis will receive a discount on their hotel stay at Turnberry Isle Miami Hotel. Not only do you get to enjoy their famous pro shop, but you’ll also get to play a match in one (or all!) of six state-of-the-art courts surrounded by lush greenery, and with views of the beautiful Miami skyline. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, 305-933-6925

Royal Palm Tennis Court

Royal-Palm-Tennis-Club.

At Royal Palm Tennis Club, tennis players will feel at home in the charming, cozy atmosphere. Plus, visitors still have plenty to choose from. From clay, hard, and lighted courts, there’s a choice for every personality and preference. Those hoping to receive a bit of training are in luck: The club offers instruction to both members and non-members at the beautiful 10-acre oasis. 7001 SW 98th St., Miami, 305-661-3350

