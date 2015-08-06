July 3, 2017
| April 2, 2017 | Parties
Andrea Minski, Jonathan Weitzenfeld, and Rocky Kaller
Raissa Herrera, Natalia Pineiros, and Iman Hasan
Enrique Lopez, Irma Martinez, and Joel Minski
Greg Chris and Mark Chris
Carly Grief and Devin Grief
Darlene Deeries, Gillian Love and Alexis Arons with Dana and Reggie Brooks
Director of Hospitality and Training Hayes Swope thanking guest for attending the brunch
Fresh florals by Dolce Flor
Samba Salad
Chambord featured cocktails specially curated by Sushisamba
Ocean Drive and Chambord hosted an exclusive tastemakers brunch at SUSHISAMBA Miami Beach in celebration of Chambord's Punch and Brunch series drawing an elite mix of local influencers on April 2, 2017. The brunch was set at a lavishly long table lining Lincoln Road, beautifully adorned with fresh florals courtesy of Dolce Flor. VIP guests enjoyed a specially curated menu which featured an array of sweet and savory dishes from Sushisamba's signature brunch and sipped their way through another Sunday Funday with custom Chambord cocktails providing an elevated afternoon of delightful cuisine, cocktails, and conversation.
Photography by World Red Eye