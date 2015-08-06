    

Parties

See More
Read More

April 27, 2017

Tory Burch, 'Ocean Drive', & Perez Art Museum Miami Host a Spring Shopping Event
Read More

April 2, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Magazine, Chambord & SUSHISAMBA Host Tastemakers Brunch
Read More

April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino

People

See More
Read More

May 1, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: May/June 2017
Read More

May 1, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: May/June 2017
Read More

May 1, 2017

Miami Fashion Experts Share the Top Summer Fashion Trends They Love (& What to Buy)

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Geoffrey Zakarian Opens Seafood-Centric Eatery, Point Royal, at Diplomat Beach Resort
Read More

May 3, 2017

Outstanding Margaritas to Toast on Cinco de Mayo
Read More

April 28, 2017

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Oyster & Rosé Pairings around Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
Read More

April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 8, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
Read More

May 4, 2017

The Perfect Spring Scents for Every Miami Event You'll Attend
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Luxe Hair Salons to Get a Glamorous Blowout in Miami
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Top Catering Services & Private Chefs to Hire for Your At-Home Parties

By Alejandra Torres | April 14, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

The season of summer soirées, garden luncheons, and watch parties for your favorite TV shows (ahem, Game of Thrones) is here. Instead of dining out or ordering in, enlist the help of these six private chefs and catering services sure to stun your guests.

Chef Stella Giraldella of Basil Personal Chef

Basil-Personal-Chef-Miami.

Chef Stella Giraldella and the Basil Personal Chef team pride themselves on supplying the highest quality products along with equally skilled personal chefs. They scout, screen, and train their toques to meet each client’s needs. So whether you’re in need of a savory and scrumptious meal or want to keep it gluten-free and light, they’ve got you covered. After you’ve thrown the best shindig with the finest cuisine, treat yourself to one of their fit chef services where you can say goodbye to grocery shopping, meal prepping, and storage clean-up to say hello to healthy eating.

Chef Amber Antonelli of The Naked Bite

Chef-Amber-Antonelli-The-Naked-Bite.

Healthy never tasted so good. This season, opt for a personal chef, who strives to make greens the most flavorful (and enjoyable) part of your meal. If that's the case, choose chef Amber Antonelli for your next big get-together, who currently resides in Austin. Still, you can catch her video recipes on her site for easy and tasty dishes. Aside from personal chef services, The Naked Bite also offers catering, private (and group) cooking classes (for you and your friends), baking sessions, and public classes throughout the city, including at Vizcaya’s Museum & Gardens. Yes, please!

Chef David Schwadron of Chef David Schwadron Cuisine & Event Design

Chef-David-Schwadron-Catering.

If you’re looking to really impress your group with an all-out themed soirée, look no further. Though chef David’s team usually plan for large-scale weddings, galas, and corporate events, they don't discrimate when it comes to more intimate gatherings. And don’t worry, they give the same care and attention to a smaller party, as much as they do for a big event. Whatever your party size or occasion, make sure to add their craft cocktails to your dinner menu—your guests will love you for it.

Chef Deanna Bossert of The Cooking Collaborative

The-Cooking-Collaborative-Catering-Service-Miami.

Using the concept, "from soil to serving," chef Deanna Bossert and her team at The Cooking Collaborative use the freshest ingredients no matter what service you choose. Whether you opt for a personal chef or small-scale catering, the team of talented toques will make sure you get the crème de la crème on your plate. After the chef has left the house, head to their site to learn how to make delicious recipes on your own. Watermelon feta salad? Check. Tomato gazpacho? Check. Top chef of your home? Check.

Chef Michael Love of Epicure Gourmet Market & Cafe

Chef-Michael-Love.

Chef Michael Love does it all: He serves as the executive chef at Epicure Gourmet Market & Café and is the creator of Epicure With Love, his co-branded line of all-natural soups, prepared food, gourmet sauces, and desserts, sold exclusively at Epicure Gourmet Market. Plus, he’s the author of The Salvage Chef Cookbook, an essential read for budding cooks. However, the best part is that chef Love does private, in-house catering—whether you're entertaining four or 400 guests, this professional toque can handle any party size or event. Breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner, cocktail parties, or even a group instruction class—he’s got you covered.

Chef Aaron Janus of STARR Catering Group

Chef-Aaron-Janus-Miami-Starr-Catering-Group.

Aside from being an essential part of your wedding day, chef Aaron Janus also specializes in private catering events with his STARR Catering Group, best known for their lavish displays and dishes. Growing up with a father in the film industry, Janus channels that innate creativity into designing beautiful and unique culinary creations that will amaze all your guests. It’s the perfect catering service for that themed birthday bash or intimate family dinner. Brace yourselves, food is coming.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining _feature services catering
Categories: Lifestyle

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

May 1, 2017

Miami Fashion Experts Share the Top Summer Fashion Trends They Love (& What to Buy)
Read More

April 20, 2017

Theresa Caputo on Her New Book 'Good Grief' & How She Deals with Spirits in a Crowded Place
Read More

April 24, 2017

What Are Miami's Most Fashionable Set Wearing This Spring?


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: