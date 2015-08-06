    

Parties

April 27, 2017

Tory Burch, 'Ocean Drive', & Perez Art Museum Miami Host a Spring Shopping Event
April 2, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Magazine, Chambord & SUSHISAMBA Host Tastemakers Brunch
April 1, 2017

PAMM Art of the Party Presented by Valentino

People

May 1, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: May/June 2017
May 1, 2017

Miami Fashion Experts Share the Top Summer Fashion Trends They Love (& What to Buy)

Food & Drink

May 4, 2017

Geoffrey Zakarian Opens Seafood-Centric Eatery, Point Royal, at Diplomat Beach Resort
May 3, 2017

Outstanding Margaritas to Toast on Cinco de Mayo
April 28, 2017

The Ultimate Guide to the Best Oyster & Rosé Pairings around Miami

Home & Real Estate

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
April 21, 2017

One River Point Celebrates Sales Gallery Premiere
April 19, 2017

Luxury Living Makes Its Way Outside Miami to Fort Lauderdale with 9 New Developments

Style & Beauty

May 8, 2017

7 Hi-Tech Gadgets to Supercharge Your Beauty Routine for Spring
May 4, 2017

The Perfect Spring Scents for Every Miami Event You'll Attend
May 2, 2017

6 Luxe Hair Salons to Get a Glamorous Blowout in Miami
The Best Miami Workouts to Try Before the Summer

By Alejandra Torres | April 19, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Grab your workout gear and head to one (or all) of these spots to break a sweat—whether it’s in a pool or in a faux concert studio, each of these places will take you one step closer to a tone and fit body in no time. Ready, set, go!

With a Splash: WaterBiking Studio

Waterbiking-Studio

Are you a fan of cycling? Take your biking skills to the next level by just adding water. At WaterBiking Studio, instructors take you on an intense cycling class in a large pool, which lets you tone and burn twice as many calories than you do on land. It’s also the perfect workout for those who suffer from joint pains, as the water offers a high-intensity workout with low impact on the body. The studio also offers stepping, boxing, and Zumba classes as well—all in the water. 59 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 786-577-8927

With a Punch: Fitbox Method

Fitbox-Method-Punching-Bags.

Want to train like Shay Mitchell or Gigi Hadid? Add cardio boxing to your routine, and you'll have a body you can't wait to flaunt come summertime. New to the Miami boxing scene, Fitbox Method adds an extra punch to your workout by combining resistance training with boxing. Aside from punching, you'll experience a fitness boot camp as well as circuit training. This 2-in-1 method ensures you burn more calories well after you’ve left the studio. Plus, stay tuned for their new cycle-box class. 1756 N. Bayshore Dr., Ste. 119, Miami, 305-978-3961

On a Rooftop: Anatomy at 1220

Anatomy-at-1220-Gym.

When you work out at this exclusive gym, you get the full-body experience. Aside from classes ranging from Pilates to lifting, guests can also enhance and recover by choosing from any one of the luxe amenities at the gym. The infrared sauna and eucalyptus steam room help you rejuvenate with thermotherapy, while the cold plunge and cold sauna helps reduce inflammation. They also offer vitamin infusions from VitaSquad, which increases energy, boosts immunity, and improves the appearance of hair, skin, and nails. Sweat in a rooftop, recover in a sauna, and enhance with a medical cocktail—what's not to love? 1220 20th St., Miami Beach, 786-213-1220

With a Beat: Vixen Workout

Vixen-Workout-Dance.

The Vixen Workout is like no other. This hip-hop dance class is inspired by moves by some of your favorite artists: think Beyoncé or Rihanna with a club-like atmosphere and killer choreography. The workout creator Janet Jones assures you’ll be completing experiencing intense muscle toning, and burning 400 to 500 calories with just one class. Be on the lookout for the first ever stand-alone Vixen Workout Studio opening May 1 in Wynwood—but until then, join the Vixen Army for free classes on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 to preview this booty poppin' exercise. RSVP at eventbrite.com. Vixen Workout Studio, 547 NW 28th St., Miami, 786-334-6802

In a Hotel: The Box

The-Box-at-Eden-Roc-Hotel.

Inside Nobu Eden Roc Hotel is The Box, where attendees can try a unique combination of shadowboxing and bodyweight exercises. Co-founded by former USA amateur national champion Alvin Davie, you know you're getting the real deal when you attend one of the classes. These small-group sessions are offered to both guests and locals three times a week—Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 pm, Saturdays at 11:30 am, and Sunday at 10 am. Bonus: After your workout, you can indulge in the breahtaking views. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-0000

By the Beach: Green Monkey Yoga

Greenmonkey-Yoga-at-Nautilus-Hotel.

Grab your gals and head over to Nautilus for a complimentary yoga session courtesy of Green Monkey. The classes are offered every Saturday at 10 am in the outside garden for guests and visitors. Don’t worry about bringing anything—mats, towels, and waters are included with you class. When you’re done with your one-hour session, stick around for the hotel’s weekly Asado BBQ in the backyard, where you’ll be treated to frozen cocktails, delicious bites, and cool beats by the beach. Don’t count the calories because you definitely earned this treat. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700

In Your Mind: Innergy Meditation

Innergy-Meditation-at-the-Beach.

Now that you’ve worked out your body, it’s time to work out your mind. Every Saturday morning, Shelborne South Beach offers a free meditation class. This beachside activity is led by Innergy Meditation, and allows guests to find their inner zen, sharpen their ability to focus, and relax while zoning in on breathing patterns to ultimately clear the mind. Don’t forget to bring your own mat! 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1271

Categories: Lifestyle

