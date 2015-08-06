April 21, 2017
By Francesca Conlin | May 5, 2017 | Lifestyle
In a bind as to what to get your mom this Mother’s Day? As one of the most important ladies in your life, you can’t buy her just anything. That’s why we compiled this list of gifts that will clearly show how much she means to you.
Summer Seasonal Baking Set ($210). heathceramics.com
For the mom that loves to bake and is always spoiling you with delicious treats, gift her this set that includes a cookbook with recipes from London’s Violet Bakery as well as a rim serving platter and handmade brass pie server.
Beveled Horn Wide Tabletop Frames - Natural, ($85-$149). Restoration Hardware, The Shops at Sunset Place, Miami, 305-668-9141
Make it easy for mom to display pictures of those she loves (like you!) with this set of decorative frames.
Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask, Iluminage ($35). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161
Make it easy for mom to take a break and go off-duty with this luxurious satin sleep mask, which is specially woven with copper infused fibers to help maintain skin's youthful appearance.
Black Overnight Bag, The Daily Edited ($410). thedailyedited.com
When mom needs a little getaway, this rich leather overnight bag will help her travel in style. Add a personalized touch by getting her initials monogrammed on the front in chic gold lettering.
Ocean Avenue, Bloom2Bloom ($65). bloom2bloom.com
This isn’t your ordinary flower arrangement. Not only are these unique flowers freshly picked and delivered to your door, but also each bouquet also gives back to an important cause.
Marina Silk Stripe PJ Shirt ($284) and Pant ($264), Sleepy Jones. At Ease on Sunset, 5844 Sunset Dr., Miami, 305-662-1022
Without a doubt, every mom deserves the gift of a good night’s sleep. These silk, perfectly-pink striped pajamas will make the task extra easy. The gorgeous top can also double for daywear over jeans.
You Are Loved: Natural Lip Treatment Set, Tata Harper ($77). tataharper.com
Mom will feel extra special and beautiful on her day with this collection of Tata Harper’s luxe best-selling lip savors in three flattering shades. They’re formulated without any harsh chemicals or fillers—mom doesn’t deserve that. And there’s no need to worry about wrapping with the fabulous signature green gift box.
H-AA Rose Gold Slow Juicer ($459). hurom.com
If mom is health-conscious, she deserves her very own juicer. This stylish one in a metallic rose gold finish can create juices, milk, tofu, and more, including healthy ice creams.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY COLE MOSER (BLOOM2BLOOM)
