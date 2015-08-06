July 3, 2017
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
| April 27, 2017 | Parties
Miriam Ghandour and Cristina De Windt
Chelsea Laverack and Pamela Csordas
Jessica Katz, Jared Shapiro, Lydia Lawrie, and Asha Elias
Jessica Anderson
Tory Burch store in Miami Design District
Tory Burch Spring 2017 Collection
Guests sipped on lavender-infused cocktails
On April 27, 2017, Ocean Drive, Perez Art Museum Miami and Tory Burch, along with esteemed hostesses Asha Elias, Jessica Katz, Lydia Lawrie, and Lee Crabtree Lentz, held an invitation-only shopping event in support of PAMM’s Corporate Cocktail. The event drew a mix of local tastemakers and style setters to the fashion label's beautiful two-story Miami Design District boutique. Guests shopped the latest styles from the Spring 2017 Collection and posed for their custom fashion illustration while savoring canapés and tasting Spring inspired cocktails.
Photography by World Red Eye