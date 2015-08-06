    

Parties

June 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine May/June Issue Release Celebration hosted by cover star Shay Mitchell
May 18, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine's May/June Women of Influence "THE LIST" Event
May 15, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine's 2017 Women of Influence Luncheon

People

July 3, 2017

Helena Christensen Talks Hosting the 'Film with Style' Event, Her Fashion Advice for Miami Women, and Where She Hangs out When She's in Town
June 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: July/August 2017
June 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: July/August 2017

Food & Drink

July 13, 2017

Celebrate Bastille Day at These Miami Hotspots
July 10, 2017

Where to Find the Best Barbecue Dishes in Miami
June 29, 2017

Where to Get the Best Doughnuts in Every Miami Neighborhood

Home & Real Estate

June 30, 2017

7 Miami Homes with Absolutely Stunning Patios Fit for Letting Loose
June 23, 2017

Why New Real Estate Development Eleven on Lenox Is Just What Miami Beach Needs
June 22, 2017

How to Decorate Your Miami Home with Luxe Black Marble

Style & Beauty

June 30, 2017

What Are the Best Sunscreens to Use This Summer?
June 28, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
June 26, 2017

Wende Zomnir on Urban Decay's New NAKED Heat Palette & Why It's Perfect for Miami Women
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Tory Burch, 'Ocean Drive', & Perez Art Museum Miami Host a Spring Shopping Event

April 27, 2017 | Parties

On April 27, 2017, Ocean Drive, Perez Art Museum Miami and Tory Burch, along with esteemed hostesses Asha Elias, Jessica Katz, Lydia Lawrie, and Lee Crabtree Lentz, held an invitation-only shopping event in support of PAMM’s Corporate Cocktail. The event drew a mix of local tastemakers and style setters to the fashion label's beautiful two-story Miami Design District boutique. Guests shopped the latest styles from the Spring 2017 Collection and posed for their custom fashion illustration while savoring canapés and tasting Spring inspired cocktails.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: