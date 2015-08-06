    

August 10, 2017

Read More

August 31, 2017

Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls on Touring with Phillip Phillips and Which Song He Loves to Perform Live
Read More

August 29, 2017

Celebrity Hairstylist Danny Jelaca on Opening His Latest Salon & Why He's Competing on 'American Beauty Star'
Read More

August 10, 2017

Raúl de Molina on the Success of 'El Gordo y La Flaca' & How He Hopes to Celebrate the Program's 20th Anniversary

Read More

September 4, 2017

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with a Visit to This Little River Cookie Shop
Read More

August 25, 2017

Beat the Heat at Any of These Cool Ice Cream Spots in SoFlo
Read More

August 21, 2017

7 Spots to Find the Best Cuban Coffee in Miami

Read More

August 25, 2017

This Poolside Paradise is the Oasis of Your Dreams
Read More

August 18, 2017

From 24k Gold Plated Toilets to Secret Passageways, the Versace Mansion Continues to Awe
Read More

August 16, 2017

Take a Look Inside the Opulent Sky Villa

Read More

September 1, 2017

7 Product Launches in September That Need a Place in Your Beauty Cabinet
Read More

August 7, 2017

The Perfect Beach Bag Items for Your Day at the Beach
Read More

August 2, 2017

Tropical Prints to Rock at Your next Miami Outing
4 Exhibits to Add to Your Miami Museum Bucket List This Season

By Brett Sokol | May 8, 2017 | Culture

South Florida's art museum bring the heat this summer with an array of sizzling new shows.

Juan Carlos Alom, Nacidos para ser libres (Born to be free), 2012 (detail), at PAMM.

Summer may be known as the slow season for Miami’s art world, but you wouldn’t guess it from the stellar lineup of exhibitions unfolding all over town. Come June, art aficionados will be buzzing with anticipation for the opening of “On the Horizon: Contemporary Cuban Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection” at Pérez Art Museum Miami, showcasing more than 160 works recently donated by the museum’s namesake. The exhibit is noteworthy not only for its comprehensive look at the island’s rich artistic history, but also for its generational mixing.

Cuban exiles, Cuban Americans born here to exiled parents, and artists still working in Cuba will all be featured side by side—with young talents reared in Miami, like the painter Hernan Bas, sharing space with Havana-based artists, such as the sculptor Kcho. Expect a heated dialogue, both on the walls of the museum—between artworks each staking their aesthetic claim to cubanidad—and among museum-goers investigating the difference (and similarities) a mere 90 miles can make.

As one door opens, another closes: It’s your last chance to see “Marking the Infinite: Contemporary Women Artists from Aboriginal Australia” at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU. Drawing on works owned by Miami collectors Dennis and Debra Scholl, this survey is less an ethnographic study than a full immersion in a dazzling world of abstraction, where the retina-popping patterns often reference social themes no less poignant than those of their contemporary Cuban counterparts over at PAMM.

Just as thoughtful, but with a playful spirit that has come to define his approach to sculpture, Miami’s own Robert Chambers returns with a solo show at the Little Haiti gallery Emerson Dorsch. Expect to see massive metal objects chopped, détourned, and carefully welded back together to startling effect. Keeping the focus on homegrown figures, the HistoryMiami Museum salutes the early-’90s photography of Brenda Ann Kenneally, who roamed through this city’s cultural flotsam and jetsam, capturing an array of offbeat characters for the Miami Herald’s now-defunct magazine Tropic. “Tropical Wildlife: Portraits of Miamians, 1991–1996” promises an overdue look back at a comparatively untamed city.

Tags: art exhibits perez art museum the patricia & phillip frost art museum may/june 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JOSE BEDIA/COURTESY OF THE ARTIST AND EL APARTAMENTO, HAVANA (BEDIA); COURTESY OF EMERSON DORSCH,
MIAMI (CHAMBERS)

