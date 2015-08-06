    

Parties

See More
Read More

August 10, 2017

Girls Night Out hosted by Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center
Read More

July 25, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine celebrates Swim Issue with cover star Kate Bock
Read More

July 21, 2017

Style Saves 7th Annual Swim Show

People

See More
Read More

August 31, 2017

Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls on Touring with Phillip Phillips and Which Song He Loves to Perform Live
Read More

August 29, 2017

Celebrity Hairstylist Danny Jelaca on Opening His Latest Salon & Why He's Competing on 'American Beauty Star'
Read More

August 10, 2017

Raúl de Molina on the Success of 'El Gordo y La Flaca' & How He Hopes to Celebrate the Program's 20th Anniversary

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

September 4, 2017

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with a Visit to This Little River Cookie Shop
Read More

August 25, 2017

Beat the Heat at Any of These Cool Ice Cream Spots in SoFlo
Read More

August 21, 2017

7 Spots to Find the Best Cuban Coffee in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

August 25, 2017

This Poolside Paradise is the Oasis of Your Dreams
Read More

August 18, 2017

From 24k Gold Plated Toilets to Secret Passageways, the Versace Mansion Continues to Awe
Read More

August 16, 2017

Take a Look Inside the Opulent Sky Villa

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

September 1, 2017

7 Product Launches in September That Need a Place in Your Beauty Cabinet
Read More

August 7, 2017

The Perfect Beach Bag Items for Your Day at the Beach
Read More

August 2, 2017

Tropical Prints to Rock at Your next Miami Outing
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Tracy Mourning Gives Back to the Community with Her Annual Hats Off Luncheon

By Lauren Epstein | May 9, 2017 | Culture

Share

Tracy Mourning's youth mentoring program, Honey Shine, holds the most inspiring event of the season.

Tracy-Mourning.jpg

Guests show off their stylin’ hats.

Fifteen years ago, Tracy Mourning—motivational speaker, broadcast journalist, and wife of Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning—dreamed of showing girls in the underserved communities of Miami-Dade County a world of opportunities. Since then, her nonprofit organization, Honey Shine, has provided them with invaluable experiences, helping to expand their horizons and build their confidence, creating a community of strong young women able to march into the future.

On May 13, Honey Shine holds the annual Hats Off Luncheon, which raises funds for a six-week summer camp (with free transportation) that offers balanced meals, swimming lessons, art and dance classes, STEM and robotics programs, and more—at no cost. Marla Wilson, the organization’s national executive vice president, tells us about the event and how Honey Shine continues to change lives year after year.

What: The 15th annual Hats Off Luncheon

When: Saturday, May 13

Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1601

What’s the highlight of the event? The fashion show. We’ve selected a number of girls to walk an 80-foot runway. They’ve each recorded a voice-over that tells the audience who they are, how long they’ve been in Honey Shine, what Honey Shine means to them, and why they shine. They’re walking the runway with purpose and they’re showing you their sense of pride and self-esteem.

Is there a dress code? All the women and men wear a hat, a fascinator—some people might go Billie Holiday on you and put a gardenia in their hair. It’s all about the hats and the shoes.

In your own words, what is the mission of Honey Shine? To encourage the balancing of mind, body, and soul in young girls and women by teaching them and speaking to them about all the opportunities that exist in this world, and having conversations about the issues they’re facing. It’s really about the character development of the girls.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events philanthropy tracy mourning may/june 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF HONEY SHINE

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Raúl de Molina on the Success of 'El Gordo y La Flaca' & How He Hopes to Celebrate the Program's 20th Anniversary

Read More
Celebrity Hairstylist Danny Jelaca on Opening His Latest Salon & Why He's Competing on 'American Beauty Star'

Read More
Rachel Serrano on Her Go-To Workouts & Advice to Aspiring Models



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: