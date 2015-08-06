By Lauren Epstein | May 9, 2017 | Culture

Tracy Mourning's youth mentoring program, Honey Shine, holds the most inspiring event of the season.

Guests show off their stylin’ hats.

Fifteen years ago, Tracy Mourning—motivational speaker, broadcast journalist, and wife of Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning—dreamed of showing girls in the underserved communities of Miami-Dade County a world of opportunities. Since then, her nonprofit organization, Honey Shine, has provided them with invaluable experiences, helping to expand their horizons and build their confidence, creating a community of strong young women able to march into the future.

On May 13, Honey Shine holds the annual Hats Off Luncheon, which raises funds for a six-week summer camp (with free transportation) that offers balanced meals, swimming lessons, art and dance classes, STEM and robotics programs, and more—at no cost. Marla Wilson, the organization’s national executive vice president, tells us about the event and how Honey Shine continues to change lives year after year.

What: The 15th annual Hats Off Luncheon

When: Saturday, May 13

Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1601

What’s the highlight of the event? The fashion show. We’ve selected a number of girls to walk an 80-foot runway. They’ve each recorded a voice-over that tells the audience who they are, how long they’ve been in Honey Shine, what Honey Shine means to them, and why they shine. They’re walking the runway with purpose and they’re showing you their sense of pride and self-esteem.

Is there a dress code? All the women and men wear a hat, a fascinator—some people might go Billie Holiday on you and put a gardenia in their hair. It’s all about the hats and the shoes.

In your own words, what is the mission of Honey Shine? To encourage the balancing of mind, body, and soul in young girls and women by teaching them and speaking to them about all the opportunities that exist in this world, and having conversations about the issues they’re facing. It’s really about the character development of the girls.