By Alejandra Torres | May 9, 2017 | Lifestyle

Whether your mom is hoping to target her anti-aging concerns, or wants to spend her afternoon relaxing, these luxurious facials are sure to have mom beaming this Mother's Day.

Ölsüss Skin Boutique: 75 minutes for $75

Located in the heart of Wynwood, this gem offers facials for a flat rate of $75, no matter what service you opt for. Whether it's for deep cleansing, anti-aging, microdermabrasion, stress relief, or acne, each treatment costs the same. Pamper her with a day of relaxation, while the music and ambiance at the spa transports her to a quaint corner of Paris. Bonus: Customers also get a foot massage during the facial. 215 NW 36th St., Miami, 786-356-3378

GUYandGIRL Spa: Collagen Facial

The collagen facial is exactly what it sounds like. The goal here is to minimize the appearance of lines and wrinkles with an intensive anti-aging treatment. Let the creams do the work as mom enjoys the 80-minute skincare session. Plus, the view isn’t half bad, either. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, 305-514-1950

Acqualina Spa by ESPA: Magic for Mom

Treat your mother to not one but two facials. Acqualina Spa's "Magic for Mom" 50-minute facial concentrates on the signs of aging by incorporating special age-defying massage techniques. This treatment will leave your favorite woman with reduced wrinkles and plumper skin. If you're looking for something a bit more over-the-top, opt for the "Two Hour Time Journey" that lets mom enjoy a customized session along with a gift. All spa clients can access the spa's amenities including the crystal steam room, Himalayan Salt Walls, ice fountains, and experiential showers that use cool or warm Caribbean mists. Magic for Mom is $185; Two Hour Time Journey is $240. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 305-918-8000

The Spa at The Confidante Miami Beach: Mother Daughter Day

This year, The Confidante will help daughters and moms enjoy a day together at the spa, thanks to their "Mom & Me" package that includes a 50-minute customized Miami Beach facial, a 50-minute Swedish massage, and finished off with a blowout at one of Miami’s top spots, the Warren Tricomi Studio. If you want to treat mom and mom only, you can also opt for the “Just For Mom” package, which offers all the same services, but is catered to only one gal and is offered for $250. Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong with this deal, especially when you can relax at the spa’s sweet cabanas. Package is $500. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-605-4093

Emena Spa: 12 Layers of Bliss

This skincare destination gives you two ways to treat mom to a luxe treatment. Their 12 Layers of Bliss package combines a deep facial massage with creams, oils, and serums specifically tailored to her skin needs. Experts use anti-aging products that will leave her skin plump and flawless for weeks. The best part is the deep facial muscle massage that literally gives your face workout, resulting in Botox-esque results without actual Botox. What mother wouldn’t appreciate that? Especially when it’s priced at only $275. 4100 NE Second Ave., Suite 301, Miami, 305-438-3777; 4111 S. Ocean Dr., 9th Fl., Hollywood, 754-707-5607

Miami Skin Boutique and Spa: Mother/Daughter Red Wine Chocolate Soufflé Facial

If mom has a bit of a sweet tooth, be sure to have her check into Miami skin Boutique and Spa. On Mother's Day, she can indulge in a facial intended for two where chocolate is the main attraction. The session begins with a beautiful pumpkin cleanse, followed by a blueberry enzyme peel, a red wine therapy massage of your upper body, and finished with a delicious chocolate soufflé mask. Package is $150. 1900 Brickell Ave., Miami, 786-554-9387