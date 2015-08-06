    

Parties

See More
Read More

August 10, 2017

Girls Night Out hosted by Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center
Read More

July 25, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine celebrates Swim Issue with cover star Kate Bock
Read More

July 21, 2017

Style Saves 7th Annual Swim Show

People

See More
Read More

August 31, 2017

Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls on Touring with Phillip Phillips and Which Song He Loves to Perform Live
Read More

August 29, 2017

Celebrity Hairstylist Danny Jelaca on Opening His Latest Salon & Why He's Competing on 'American Beauty Star'
Read More

August 10, 2017

Raúl de Molina on the Success of 'El Gordo y La Flaca' & How He Hopes to Celebrate the Program's 20th Anniversary

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

September 4, 2017

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with a Visit to This Little River Cookie Shop
Read More

August 25, 2017

Beat the Heat at Any of These Cool Ice Cream Spots in SoFlo
Read More

August 21, 2017

7 Spots to Find the Best Cuban Coffee in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

August 25, 2017

This Poolside Paradise is the Oasis of Your Dreams
Read More

August 18, 2017

From 24k Gold Plated Toilets to Secret Passageways, the Versace Mansion Continues to Awe
Read More

August 16, 2017

Take a Look Inside the Opulent Sky Villa

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

September 1, 2017

7 Product Launches in September That Need a Place in Your Beauty Cabinet
Read More

August 7, 2017

The Perfect Beach Bag Items for Your Day at the Beach
Read More

August 2, 2017

Tropical Prints to Rock at Your next Miami Outing
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Find Out Why Everyone's Buzzing about Sofar Sounds

By Carla Torres | May 18, 2017 | Culture

Share

With a presence in 327 cities worldwide, Sofar Sounds' not-so-secret society lets music lovers discover emerging local and national voices.

Sofar-Sounds.jpg

Sofar Miami alumna artist Jahzel Dotel.

What do Twilight leading vampire Robert Pattinson, the electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso, and indie rocker James Bay have in common? Before they were recognizable names, they all performed for intimate crowds in living rooms. This is the gist of Sofar Sounds, which debuted in London circa 2010 and has since become a global phenomenon, currently producing four shows a month in Miami (and aiming for 10 in 2018). So how do you get in? First, you apply for tickets through the website (for each event, tickets are distributed via a drawing, and the number of guests allowed in depends on the size of the venue).

If you’re chosen, you’ll be notified of the secret location the day before the show. Previous local jams have been held at Tropical Vinyasa, at Vinos in the Grove, and even in a Brickell City Centre residence. Upon arrival, you’ll be informed of three simple rules: listen (like, really listen)—that means no talking during the performance and absolutely no texting (rule number two)—and stay for all three acts (selected from a roster of local and national musicians).

The gatherings—which, by the way, are BYOB—draw an eclectic and unpredictable audience of audiophiles in search of new sounds and artists who are eager to share their music while practicing the craft of performing on a stage. Who knows? Maybe one day you’ll be able to say you saw the next Prince perform live just a few feet away from you. Perhaps even in the comfort of your own living room (yes, you can also apply to be a host).

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events artists musicians concerts shows may/june 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ODOBOSTUDIO (SOFILLA, GENERATION BEATLES); CRISTINA ISABEL RIVERA (DOTEL); RIKOADS.COM (PAUL)

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More
Raúl de Molina on the Success of 'El Gordo y La Flaca' & How He Hopes to Celebrate the Program's 20th Anniversary

Read More
Celebrity Hairstylist Danny Jelaca on Opening His Latest Salon & Why He's Competing on 'American Beauty Star'

Read More
Rachel Serrano on Her Go-To Workouts & Advice to Aspiring Models



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: