    

Parties

May 18, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine's May/June Women of Influence "THE LIST" Event
May 15, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine's 2017 Women of Influence Luncheon
April 27, 2017

Tory Burch, 'Ocean Drive', & Perez Art Museum Miami Host a Spring Shopping Event

People

May 16, 2017

Jeff Conine on Being 'Mr. Marlin' & What He's Doing off the Field
May 10, 2017

Songwriter Alexander “Eskeerdo” Izquierdo on What to Expect of His Upcoming Record, 'You Title It'
May 1, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: May/June 2017

Food & Drink

May 19, 2017

Scott Conant Dishes on Grilling Tips & How to Impress Friends at Home
May 19, 2017

Refreshing Sushi Dishes to Add to Your Diet This Season
May 15, 2017

6 Miami Spots to Grab Delicious Picnic-Style Lunches

Home & Real Estate

May 17, 2017

This High-Fashion, High-Rise Penthouse Makes Sunny Isles Sparkle
May 12, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring
April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing

Style & Beauty

May 23, 2017

10 Shampoos Guaranteed to Transform Dull Hair into Luscious Locks
May 22, 2017

All the Fashion Accessories You Need for Summers in Miami
May 18, 2017

Statement-Making Sunnies to Rock All Summer Long
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Presented by Château D'Esclans: 6 Over-the-Top Ways to Toast Your Birthday Around the USA

By Jessica Estrada for Château D'Esclans | May 22, 2017 | Lifestyle

In honor of the start of summer and the 10th birthday of everyone’s favorite summer rosé, Whispering Angel by Château D'Esclans, we’re sharing five over-the-top ways you can toast your big day around the country this season.

In Las Vegas: Go See Magic Mike Live

Magic Mike Live.

Planning a girls’ trip for your b-day? Head to Las Vegas to see the brand new Magic Mike Live show at the Hard Rock Hotel. Created by Channing Tatum, the sizzling show features 13 male performers with chiseled abs and killer dance moves inspired by the hit film franchise. Prepare for an unforgettable birthday celebration. 4455 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV, 702-693-5000

In Chicago: Dance Your Heart Out at Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza.

What better way to celebrate getting a year older than by rocking and rolling at the biggest music festival of the year: Lollapalooza. From August 3-6, headliners such as Chance the Rapper, Lorde, The Killers, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, and many more will take over Grant Park to perform their hottest hits. The massive three-day music fest will surely provide memories to last you until your next birthday. 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

In New York City: Sip Rosé at Pinknic

PINKNIC.

Flowing rosé and music? We can’t think of a chicer way to celebrate a birthday. Pinknic, the most stylish picnic ever, returns to Governors Island this June 24-25. Thousands of music lovers—all dressed in pink and white, of course—will gather on the lawn to sip rosé wine from Château D'Esclans, sit on designer rose-colored picnic blankets, and listen to the likes of Classixx, Penguin Prison, Purple Disco Machine, Tortured Soul, and more. Governors Island, New York, NY

In Los Angeles: Check Out Made LA

Made LA.

If your dream birthday celebration includes shopping, music, and rosé, then treat yourself to tickets to Made LA for your big day. Taking place at L.A. LIVE from June 9-10, the two-day fashion and music event will feature a fashion show by Opening Ceremony, a performance by Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang, Whispering Angel rosé, and a Shop Small at LA Made experience filled with stylish finds from independent LA fashion labels. 1005 W. Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles, CA

In the Hamptons: Party at AM Southampton

AM Southampton.

The Hamptons come alive from Memorial Day to Labor Day so if you’re a summer baby, it’s a great place to go wild to toast your birthday in the land of rosé all day. The AM Southampton nightclub, in particular, is an awesome spot to party out East. Get all glammed up and go big by ordering table service and dancing the night away inside a hip venue that’s adorned with graffiti art. 125 Tuckhoe Lane, Southampton, NY, 516-492-0346

In Miami: Rock Out with Guns N’ Roses

Guns n Roses.

If you’re celebrating your big day in Miami, ring in your new age at one of the hottest tours of the summer: Guns N’ Roses Not in This Lifetime Tour. Taking place at Marlins Park on Tuesday, August 8, the concert will no doubt be unforgettable as the living rock and roll legends hit the stage to perform their greatest hits. It’ll basically be like they’re serenading you on your special day. 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 305-480-1300

Categories: Lifestyle

