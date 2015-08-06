| May 15, 2017 | Parties

On May 11, 2017 Ocean Drive magazine celebrated with South Florida’s most inspired women at the magazine’s annual Women of Influence event honoring the May/June 2017 featured women. The event took place at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s recently unveiled Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District. The magazine’s 2017 honorees included arts patron Petra Levin, tech maven and charitable leader Melissa Medina, philanthropist and YogArt co-Founder Arlene Chaplin, CBS-4 entertainment and lifestyle reporter Lisa Petrillo, restaurateur Shannon Allen and Czech supermodel and Miami-resident, Karolina Kurkova. Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff and Editor-in-Chief, Jared Shapiro hosted the luncheon alongside Estefan Kitchen, The Outnet.com and the Miami Design District. Alongside the honorees, the afternoon’s special guests also included Ray Allen, Craig Robins, Frank Amadeo, Jayne Abess, Sheila Hollo, Alina Villasante, Ellen Salpeter, Rudabeh Shahbazi, Adam Levy, Liz Roldan, Diane Magnum, Andee Holland, David Chaplin, Mark Chaplin, Terry Jove, Veronica Zarco, Nina Rudolph, Lisette Medina, Amelia Parea, Anejade Vaccarella, and more. Guests toasted with specialty wines courtesy of Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, paired with a curated menu by Estefan Kitchen.