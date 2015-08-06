By Jared Shapiro | May 24, 2017 | Culture

Legendary rockers U2 headline a sold-out concert at Hard Rock Stadium to mark the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree.

Seen performing at a benefit concert for San Francisco’s UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital last October, The Edge (left) and Bono of U2 make their highly anticipated return to Miami in June.

When their fifth studio album hit record stores in 1987, its success “transformed U2 into the biggest band on the planet,” according to Rolling Stone. The Joshua Tree went to number one around the world, selling more than 25 million copies and catapulting Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. into the rock god category.

The band’s subsequent tour saw acts like the BoDeans, The Pogues, and B.B. King open for them in massive venues such as the Pontiac Silverdome, the Meadowlands Arena, and Miami’s own Orange Bowl—following a fabled live set atop a Los Angeles liquor store. In all, U2 put on 111 shows in 13 countries. Thirty years later, the group will make a triumphant return to Miami as part of The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 with a sure-to-be-epic June 11 performance at Hard Rock Stadium. A capacity crowd of close to 70,000 will undoubtedly sing along to Joshua Tree classics like “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “With or Without You,” “Bullet the Blue Sky”—and that’s just the first four songs on the album.

The Irish rockers are practically regulars in South Florida, with their Zoo TV, PopMart, Elevation, and 360° tours having marched through storied local venues like the Miami Arena and AmericanAirlines Arena over the past three decades. They’ve also been known to frolic on the beach between concerts, evading (or at least trying to) the paparazzi. Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Starting June 2, U2 diehards can purchase a special 30th-anniversary edition of The Joshua Tree featuring a recording of one of the band’s 1987 shows at Madison Square Garden, B-sides from the original singles, and an 84-page hardback book of unseen personal photographs shot by The Edge. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens