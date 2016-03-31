Miami’s buzzing art scene is constantly evolving with exciting new artists and street art. Immerse yourself in what the Magic City has to offer by visiting these great spots to witness the glorious art outdoors.
The Miami Design District attracts lovers of fine cuisine, architecture, and fashion daily, but what makes the space look so stunning is the vibrant outdoor art. This dome-like sculpture popped up in the area in 2014, and continues to be an exciting focal point in the neighborhood. 140 NE 39th St., Miami
Since 2009, the glorious Wynwood Walls has attracted crowds from all over the world, thanks to its abundance of graffiti and murals from artists hoping to showcase their art to the public. Here, you'll find tourists and locals alike snapping photos on any given day. 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-531-4411
This area of Little Havana is an authentic slice of Cuba right here in the Magic City, complete with must-try restaurants and stores lining the streets. Plus, visitors get treated to the colorful Latin street art and murals that make a colorful backdrop for Instagram-worthy pics—don’t forget to find the brightly-painted rooster statue to complete your experience. Little Havana, Miami
Situated in the Design Distrcit near the Fly’s Eye Dome is the iconic, fiberglass "Blue Man," an ode to the multifaceted artist and one of the pioneers of modern architecture, Charles-Édouard Jeanneret. While you're spending your day shopping, stop by to get acquainted with this grand structure (and to ponder its meaning). 140 NE 39th St., Miami
A Miami mainstay for all art-lovers, PAMM offers world-class exhibits, galleries, and some of the best attractions hanging right outside. Nestled among a collection of outdoor sculptures, the museum offers visitors a whole new (artistic) outlook on floating gardens with their display of whimsical, hanging greenery. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000
From the moment you walk through Faena Hotel's breathtaking lobby appears a nine-foot gilded mammoth skeleton on display in the garden, courtesy of Damien Hirst. Though it's technically through the hotel of one of Miami's storied establishments, the installation is worth a visit to marvel at its enormous splendor. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534 8800