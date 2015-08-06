    

See If You Can Catch Miami's Unofficial Mascot of the Summer

By Katie Jackson | June 21, 2017 | Culture

Share

Keep your eyes peeled for South Florida's unofficial mascot parading the streets of Miami.

036_ODRMXJ17-1.jpg

Bird of Paradise: Miami Design Shop’s massive, kaleidoscopic flamingo has become one of the Magic City’s most snapped works of art.

If you’ve been wondering about the mammoth flamingo that has landed in the Snapchat and Instagram stories of Miami locals and A-list visitors (including Floyd Mayweather), here’s your answer. The elusive 25-foot neon bird—which debuted in Wynwood during Art Basel and has since made appearances at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival—was hatched in the artistic minds of Stephen Shaw and Andres Rosquete, lead designers at the Miami Design Shop. Founded by their close friend Matt Root, the shop describes itself as a “multidimensional creative lab.”

“The flamingo is our logo, and we wanted to bring it to life,” says Rosquete. “The idea was to inspire others and make art fun.”

The designing duo bolted the bird onto a scissor lift and added color-changing LED strips that light up at night. The shop, which is based in Wynwood’s latest extension, Allapattah, is responsible for infusing the 305 with ingenious designs and installations, including the pyramid for the inaugural edition of the music, art, and technology festival III Points and the logo for the Midtown dining destination Fooq’s.

“It’s a great feeling when we see that reaction,” says Shaw about the excitement generated by their larger-than-life geometric depiction of Miami’s spirit animal. “It’s the driving force of why we do what we do.”

Tags: summer social media may/june 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MIAMI DESIGN SHOP

