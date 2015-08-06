    

Where to Find the Best Barbecue Dishes in Miami

By Kaitlynn Miller | July 10, 2017 | Food & Drink

From carnival-inspired destinations to riverfront locales, we’ve rounded up the best spots to find barbecue in Miami this season.

Kiki on the River

kiki-chicken-best-bbq.jpg

Although you may not think barbecue when you hear of this Greek-inspired riverfront spot, their chicken souvlaki dish puts an international twist on familiar, Southern cuisine. Soaked in house brine for twelve hours, marinated in a garlic olive oil blend, and cooked over a high heat grill, this dish a must-try at the locale. While you’re there, be sure to check out their gondola ride service that brings diners up and down the Miami River. 450 NW North River Dr., 786-502-3242

E11EVEN Rooftop

e11even-ribs-best-bqq.jpg

If you’re craving ribs, head to this chic Miami destination for their Asian spare ribs soaked in Mandarin barbecue sauce. Dine indoors at their 50-seat restaurant featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with sprawling views of the city before heading outside for a cocktail accompanied by a warm, summer breeze. 15 NE 11th St., 786-574-2849

Ricky’s South Beach

rickys-south-beach-best-bbq.jpg

This carnival-inspired locale serving up all things meat and house-smoked with their signature barbecue sauce is a must-try in Miami. While their sliders make for a delicious bite, go for their Ricky’s lollipop wings with spicy guava, barbecue truffle honey, and Buffalo bleu cheese. Wash it all down with one of their many whiskey choices before hitting up the venue’s arcade games. 1222 16th St., 305-704-3602

Drunken Dragon

drunken-dragon-best-bbq.jpg

We can’t talk about Miami barbecue without mentioning this vibrant late-night spot. With some of the best Korean barbecue in the city, Drunken Dragon serves their dishes raw, allowing guests to barbecue at their own leisure at their grilling table. We suggest ordering the skirt steak bathed in chimichurri sauce or the pork belly served with ssam-jang sauce for dipping. Whatever you decide to get, this is a unique experience you won’t find at many other places in town. 1424 Alton Rd., 305-397-8556

Shiver’s BBQ

shivers-bbq-best-barbecue.jpg

If you’re in the mood for authentic, Southern barbecue, Shiver’s BBQ is definitely our pick. Family-owned and operated for over 60 years, this barbecue joint specializes in slow-smoked meats from pork spare ribs to beef brisket and everything in between. We recommend trying their burnt ends—a dish where the restaurant takes the ends and top portion of their beef brisket and smoke it for a couple hours longer than the brisket itself before finishing it off on the grill with their signature sweet barbecue sauce. 28001 S. Dixie Hwy., Homestead, 305-248-2273

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: local food food and dining barbecue
Categories: Food & Drink

Photography by CHATCHOW (Kiki on the River); courtesy of E11even Rooftop; courtesy of Drunken Dragon; courtesy of Shiver’s BBQ; via Facebook.com/Rickyssobe

