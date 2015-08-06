    

Vibrant Fashion Pieces to Carry around Miami This Summer

| June 30, 2017 | Style & Beauty Feature

Share

Bright colors, sleek metallics, and bold, eye-catching prints make a fashion statement hotter than a Magic City heat wave.

beach-accessories-2.jpg

Fringe heel sandal, Salvatore Ferragamo ($625). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-866-8166. Sunglasses, Krewe ($335). Orologi Grove, 3113 Commodore Plaza, Miami, 305-441-0399. Flowers LV Twist MM bag, Louis Vuitton ($4,400). Miami Design District, 140 NE 39th St., 305-573-1366. Dakota wedge, Jimmy Choo ($550). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-864-3656

beach-accessories-6.jpg

Brocade shoulder bag, Tory Burch ($428). Miami Design District, 170 NE 40th St., 305-573-6024. Lina Fleur sandal, Paul Andrew ($745). Capretto Shoes, 5822 Sunset Dr., Miami, 305- 661-7767. Sunglasses, Oliver Peoples pour Alain Mikli ($365). Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., 305-931-7303

beach-accessories-5.jpg

Gabrielle bag, Chanel ($3,200). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-868-0550. Sunglasses, Miu Miu ($390). Sunglass Hut, 845 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-674-6907

beach-accessories-4.jpg

Pochette Metis Flowers bag, Louis Vuitton ($2,660). Miami Design District, 140 NE 39th St., 305-573-1366. Ravello sandal, Bottega Veneta ($670). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-864-6247. Themis sunglasses, Barton Perreira ($510). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, 305-865-6161. Minaudière, Tory Burch ($498). Bal Harbour Shops, 305-867-7469. Paloma clutch, Christian Louboutin ($1,150). Miami Design District, 161 NE 40th St., 305-576-6820. Maise metallic mule, Schutz ($180). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, 7239 N. Kendall Dr., Miami, 786-709-4100

beach-accessories-3.jpg

Diane wallet bag, Jason Wu ($695). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-907-3800. Beluga bag, Devi Kroell ($2,900). Sunglasses, JPLUS ($310). Amelea sandal, Mercedes Castillo ($195). Nordstrom, Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, 786-999-1313

beach-accessories-1.jpg

Dafne sandal, Mercedes Castillo ($475). Nordstrom, Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables, 786-999-1313. Bag, Chanel ($5,600). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-868-0550. Sunglasses, Giorgio Armani ($320). Sunglass Hut, Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-0365

Tags: fashion accessories miami fashion summer july/august 2017
Categories: Style & Beauty Feature

photography by JEFF CRAWFORD. styling by FAYE POWER

