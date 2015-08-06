Where to Get the Best Doughnuts in Every Miami Neighborhood

    

By Mallory Evans | June 29, 2017 | Food & Drink

Is there anything better than a fresh-baked doughnut? With the wild and bold varieties that are now being offered around Miami, our favorite sweet treat is about to get a major upgrade.

Wynwood Arts District: The Salty Donut

The-Salty-Doughnut-Miami-Neighborhood.

Since its permanent storefront opened shop in Wynwood last fall, The Salty Donut has been thriving, with lines out the door on weekend mornings (and afternoons). With varieties ranging from key lime pie and white chocolate tres leches to strawberry shortcake, these heavenly treats are true works of art and have become Instagram famous as of late. Insider tip: Order the cereal milk iced latte—it’s off the charts and pairs perfectly with any confection. 50 NW 23rd St. #112, Miami, 305-925-8126

Miami Beach: The Social Club

The-Social-Club-Ricotta-Doughnut-Miami.

Located within South Beach’s Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, The Social Club is a watering hole and eatery that offers up locally inspired dishes, such as the crispy alligator with honey and blackened gulf shrimp. One wouldn’t expect to find some of Miami’s best ring-shaped treats at this spot, but the fresh ricotta doughnuts (served with a dulce de leche dipping sauce) are not to be missed. 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1800

Downtown Miami: All Day

All-Day-Doughnut-Miami.

The aesthetically pleasing modern furnishings and posh lighting at Downtown Miami’s All Day are further enhanced by the café’s killer selection of coffee and breakfast items—specifically, the glazed doughnut. Order one with an iced chai latte (made with Dona Chai, a small batch chai tea brewed in Brooklyn), and you have a winning combination. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-699-3447

Little Havana: Velvet Creme Doughnut & Coffee Company

Velvet-Creme-Doughnuts-Miami.

Classic glazed doughnut lovers, rejoice! The celebrated Miami-based doughnut company—which opened its original Little Havana storefront in 1947—is going to be back in action by the end of this summer with a new shop on Eighth Street. Currently, the sweet treats are available at Marlins Park; now that’s an excuse to cheer on the home team. 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-301-5257

South Miami: Honeybee Doughnuts

Honey-Bee-Doughnut-Honey-Caramel.

If you live in South Miami and have yet to try Honeybee Doughnuts, make a visit stat. Owner Karen Muirhead’s innovative use of ingredients and blends has yielded popular varieties like the raspberry coulis doughnut (named one of the most over-the-top doughnuts in the country by popular culinary website, Tasting Table) and the gluten-free "beehive" made with greek yogurt. On your first visit, we suggest you get a box of the minis, which will include favorites like the honey caramel. 7388 Red Road, South Miami, 786-773-2770

Westchester: Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken

Mojo-Doughnuts-Fruity-Pebbles.

While doughnuts and fried chicken are fantastic on their own, we never thought we’d see the two under the same roof. To our surprise, Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken marries the two comfort foods with a menu of delectable goodies that you can’t get anywhere else. With choices like salted caramel cheesecake, passion fruit meringue, and fruity pebbles, each flavor is more decadent than the last. 8870 Bird Road, #13, Miami, 305-223-6656

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining neighborhoods dessert treats _feature doughnuts
Categories: Food & Drink

photography via all day; via mojo donuts

6 Must-See Outdoor Artworks around Miami

Maria Shriver on Raising Awareness for Alzheimer's & Her Favorite Spots in Miami

Shay Mitchell on What She's Doing on the Finale Night of 'Pretty Little Liars' & What's Next for Her



