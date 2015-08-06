    

Search Our Site

7 Miami Homes with Absolutely Stunning Patios Fit for Letting Loose

By Tricia Carr | June 30, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Even though every season is party season in Miami, summer brings about a certain je ne sais quoi that makes us a little more rowdy—that’s why everyone needs a private outdoor space where they can let loose. These Miami homes have patios that are so spacious, you and your 50 closest friends can live it up whenever you please.

46 Star Island Dr., Miami Beach

46-star-homes-with-patios.jpg

It’s very possible you’ll get lost inside this utterly massive Star Island estate, so skip the home tour and head straight out back to the equally impressive outdoor space, which extends over the waterfront with a huge dock-turned-patio. $65 million, contact ONE Sotheby's International Realty agents Alexa Iacovelli, 305-538-9711 or Miki Curkoski, 786-395-2139

605 Ocean Blvd., Golden Beach

605-ocean-blvd-homes-with-patios.jpg

The beach might look tempting out there, but it’ll take a lot more than blue waters and soft sand to tear you away from this home’s spacious, tiered patio, featuring a beautiful infinity pool right on the sand and a stylish fire pit to set the mood at night. However, if you do venture down to the shoreline, there’s a private bungalow for max relaxation. $27.5 million, contact The Jills agent Jill Hertzberg, 305-788-5455

18501 Collins Ave. #Ph01, Sunny Isles Beach

18501-collins-ave-homes-with-patios.jpg

At the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences, $35 million gets you a stunning, three-level penthouse with a wraparound rooftop terrace you’ll never want to leave. Not only does it have a 60-foot pool, there’s also ample space for entertaining any number of guests—because who wouldn’t want to show off this sky-high sanctuary? $35 million, contact ONE Sotheby's International Realty agent Nikol Solares, 305-933-3000

300 Costanera Rd., Coral Gables

300-costanera-rd.jpg

This Coral Gables compound dubbed "Casa Costanera" is jaw-dropping in every way, but most importantly, its back patio can host one helluva pool party. Picture guests cozying up under the modern poolside pergola, taking a dip, or huddling by the outdoor kitchen to try something right off the grill. $27.26 million, contact Douglas Elliman listing agents Barbara Estela, 786-866-4015 or Hilda Jacobson, 786-213-4511

4395 Pine Tree Dr., Miami Beach

4395-pine-tree-homes-with-patios.jpg

The vast outdoor space at this ultramodern home is begging you to throw the bash of the summer. With so much space—including a second-floor terrace for optimal sunbathing, a shady patio underneath, and a pool deck that extends down to the coastline—the party possibilities are endless. $21.95 million, contact The Jills agent Jill Hertzberg, 305-788-5455

12 Tahiti Beach Island, Coral Gables

12-tahiti-beach-island.jpg

You can fit a seemingly endless number of guests in the spacious backyard of this bayfront estate, and with stunning views of the Miami skyline and beyond, there will be no shortage of people clamoring to sip a drink (and post an Instagram) against that backdrop. $20 million, contact Luxe Living Realty broker Dora Puig, 305-613-2118

19575 Collins Ave. #3, Sunny Isles Beach

19575-collins-ave-homes-with-patios.jpg

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all, a piece of property comes on the market that truly takes your breath away—this time it’s the two-level beach house at Regalia Miami. The interior has plenty to gawk at, but the wraparound terrace with a stunning glass-edge pool is the star of this real estate show you can only see in Miami. $29 million, contact Douglas Elliman listing agent Chad Carroll, 305-400-9507

Photography via onesothebysrealty.com (46 Star Island Dr. and 18501 Collins Ave.); thejills.com (605 Ocean Blvd. and 4395 Pine Tree Dr.); elliman.com (300 Constanera Rd. and 19575 Collins Ave.); dorapuig.com (12 Tahiti Beach Island)

