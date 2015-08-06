    

Best Summer Programs at Miami Hotels You Won't Want to Miss

By Kaitlynn Miller | July 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

From exciting game nights to relaxing spa days, these are the can’t-miss summer programs at some of Miami’s hottest hotels.

Sundown Social Hour at Faena Hotel Miami Beach

faena-hotel-miami-programs.jpg

Join the coveted Faena Hotel this summer for their Sundown Social Hour at the locale’s Pao by Paul Qui eatery. Every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., patrons can cheers to the season with specially priced cocktails, beer, and wine, while listening along to an eclectic lineup of DJs and live musical acts. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800

Summer Wellness Camp at Nobu Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach

nobu-hotel-miami-programs.jpg

In an effort to promote fitness for Miami-locals, the Nobu Eden Roc Hotel will be offering its summer wellness camp from June 1- Sept 30. Customers can choose to purchase the gym + spa pass, which gives access to daily group fitness classes, hydrotherapy circuit with whirlpools and saunas, and 20-percent off spa treatments, or the gym + spa + pool pass, which includes 20-percent off Malibu farm, splash, and aquatics, and one chair at the main swimming pool. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-6628

Game Night at The Confidante Miami Beach

the-confidante-miami-programs.jpg

On Thursday nights from 7p.m.-midnight, Nina’s House—the backyard spot at The Confidante Miami Beach—will be hosting a weekly game night featuring arcade and table games, fresh pressed cocktails, and live DJs, the perfect start to an early weekend. Pro tip: be sure to get there to partake in the spot’s cocktail hour from 7-8 p.m. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-424-1234

CocoSetai Happy Hour at The Setai Miami Beach

the-setai-miami-programs.jpg

After a day soaking in the sun’s rays, cool off with The Setai’s CocoSetai happy hour at their Ocean Grill eatery. From 4-6 p.m., patrons can enjoy the spot’s coveted coconut drinks—the coco walker, the coco melon, the coco vanilla, or the coco tequila—while taking in the beachfront views at this alfresco spot. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-520-6000

Spa Month at 1 Hotel South Beach

1-hotel-spa-miami-programs.jpg

Celebrate spa month at the Bamford Haybarn Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach. Guests can relax with a Himalayan salt stone massage, which improves sleep and reduces inflammation, or treat your skin to a radiance facial. Patrons who purchase the spa month package receive a complimentary beach chair, glass of house-made Kombucha, and complimentary valet. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1000

Backyard Barbecue at Nautilus South Beach

nautilus-miami-programs.jpg

Spend your weekends with Nautilus South Beach at the asado barbecue in their backyard. Taking place every Saturday from 1-8 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m., patrons can sip on frozen cocktails, nosh on barbecue fare, and dance along to tropical beats by local DJs. The best part is, attendees will receive a $10 Uber credit for a ride home. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700

Tags: miami hotels happy hour miami spa month summer programs
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach; The Confidante Miami Beach; The Setai Miami Beach; Nobu Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach; 1 Hotel South Beach; via instagram.com/sixtyhotels (Nautilus South Beach);


 


 


