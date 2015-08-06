    

7 Ways to Enjoy Miami Spa Month

By Carla Torres | July 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Mark your calendars for some “me” time! Miami Spa Month is back to soothe, restore and recharge your mind, body, and spirit. Here are seven of the best!

miami-spa-month

Feel the Zen: the Essence Mineral Co-Ed Pool at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach

There’s no better time (or excuse) to disconnect than Miami Spa Month (July 1-August 30). From a seaside detox under the stars to Nobu-approved massages to get you from zero to Zen, this is how we spa in the 305.

ACQUALINA SPA BY ESPA
Chakra-LED crystal steam room? Check. House-made lavender cookies? Double check. Himalayan salt lounge and private pool overlooking the ocean? These are just a few of the bounty of amenities that this state-of-the-art spa delights with. Pro tip: book a private suite for you and your honey to escape to nirvana... together. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com

BAMFORD HAYBARN SPA AT 1 HOTEL
If you want to feel con- nected to nature, simply head to 1 Hotel where the first Bamford Haybarn spa in the US (from organic pioneer Carole Bamford) will touch your soul, thanks to its intuitive therapist healers and all-natural products. Case in point: the body contouring features a chia-seed and nasturtium scrub, Matcha tea complex, and Kabat-inspired manual practices to get your physique on fleek. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com

CARILLON
From chilling in an igloo (true story) to an herbal laconium (a dry sweat room) and even an on-site func- tional medical doctor, as well as acupuncturists, holistic health experts, and feng shui informing every space, there’s nothing one of Carillon’s treatments won’t cure. Don’t believe us? Simply try the seaside detox ritual, reminis- cent of Arabian cleansing rituals and set under the stars. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-514-7000; carillonhotel.com

FOUR SEASONS SURFSIDE
Walk up the white marble stairway to heaven—aka the spa at the timeless Four Seasons Surf Club (restored from its 1930s golden glamour heyday)—and prepare to be whisked away to wonderland, thanks to what might be the best massage bed you’ve ever lain on (face pillow, anyone?), combined with a soundtrack of the elements. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside, 305-381-3333; fourseasons.com

LAPIS AT FONTAINEBLEAU
You’ll never want to leave what Martha Stewart calls “the most beautiful spa in America,” with eucalyptus steam baths, an elements rain tunnel and a seawellness wrap that uses sea salt and warm sea clay to make your skin (and you) feel and look reborn after a night at LIV. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000; fontainebleau.com

MANDARIN ORIENTAL
Ever had a massage threesome? The Oriental Harmony, the spa at this Forbes five-time, triple-five- star-rated hotel, has not one but two therapists working in tandemw ith time and movement to bring you into complete balance.You know what they say: four hands are better than two. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami, 305-913-8288; mandarinoriental.com

NOBU HOTEL EDEN ROC
Reflexology. Hot stone. Acupuncture. The spa at Nobu Hotel Eden Roc has all the Zen you need to find your center, including the signature Nobu Zen massage, individually tailored and incorpo- rating stretching techniques chef Nobu Matsuhisa swears by. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-5585; nobuedenroc.com

Tags: lifestyle miami spa month spa treatments spa treatment july/august 2017
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

