Byblos Miami Hosts Guest Chef Dinner with Fooq's Chef Saul Ramos

Byblos Miami's Executive Chef Stuart Cameron will collaborate with Fooq's Executive Chef Saul Ramos to create a Mediterranean inspired 4-course menu for one night only! Chefs Stuart and Saul will cook side-by-side to prepare dishes that showcase the bold and exciting flavors of the Middle East inspired by Chef Saul's very own new-American culinary edge. For $65++ guests can partake in this family-style meal with optional wine pairing for $25++. 6-11 p.m.; for reservations, click here.