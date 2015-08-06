| July 21, 2017 | Parties

On July 21, Hennessy hosted their Hennessy V.S. Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party. The event celebrated their new bottle designed by artist JonOne, the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy and renowned artists. During the day, a select group of media enjoyed an intimate brunch at Cafeina Wynwood Lounge before the launch party, which welcomed guests such as Fat Joe, Ace Hood, and James Johnson.Guests sipped on artist-inspired cocktails, danced to music from DJ Ruckus, and watched as JonOne live-painted a vibrant, colorful art piece.