July 21, 2017
Style Saves 7th Annual Swim Show
July 21, 2017
July 21, 2017
July 21, 2017
July 17, 2017
July 3, 2017
June 30, 2017
July 21, 2017 | Parties
JonOne
DJ Ruckus
Hennessy V.S. JonOne bottle
JonOne and Fat Joe
Ace Hood
Fat Joe, JonOne, and James Johnson
On July 21, Hennessy hosted their Hennessy V.S. Limited Edition by JonOne Launch Party. The event celebrated their new bottle designed by artist JonOne, the seventh in an ongoing series of collaborations between Hennessy and renowned artists. During the day, a select group of media enjoyed an intimate brunch at Cafeina Wynwood Lounge before the launch party, which welcomed guests such as Fat Joe, Ace Hood, and James Johnson.Guests sipped on artist-inspired cocktails, danced to music from DJ Ruckus, and watched as JonOne live-painted a vibrant, colorful art piece.
Photography by Lauren Cowart