| July 21, 2017 | Parties

On July 21, the Style Saves 7th Annual Swim Show during Miami Swim Week took place, featuring runway looks from Alice + Olivia, iShine365, and Two Piece Mafia. The show was hosted by Rocky Barnes and Paulina Vega and welcomed guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dave and Isabela Rangel Grutman, Rachael Russell, and Michael Saiger. Attendees sipped on drinks from Peroni and Tito's Vodka, while dancing to sounds spun by DJ YSL and taking photos and videos with SocialBox.