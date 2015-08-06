PartiesSee More
July 21, 2017
Style Saves 7th Annual Swim Show
July 21, 2017
July 21, 2017
July 21, 2017
July 17, 2017
July 3, 2017
June 30, 2017
July 21, 2017 | Parties
David Grutman and Isabela Rangela Grutman
Rachel Russell and Michael Saiger
Paulina Vega and Rocky Barnes
Sandra Kubicka
DJ YSL
Yossi Bibas, Kimberly Nolan, and Pascal Kouwenhoven
On July 21, the Style Saves 7th Annual Swim Show during Miami Swim Week took place, featuring runway looks from Alice + Olivia, iShine365, and Two Piece Mafia. The show was hosted by Rocky Barnes and Paulina Vega and welcomed guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dave and Isabela Rangel Grutman, Rachael Russell, and Michael Saiger. Attendees sipped on drinks from Peroni and Tito's Vodka, while dancing to sounds spun by DJ YSL and taking photos and videos with SocialBox.