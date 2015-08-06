    

Parties

August 10, 2017

Girls Night Out hosted by Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center
July 25, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine celebrates Swim Issue with cover star Kate Bock
July 21, 2017

Style Saves 7th Annual Swim Show

People

August 31, 2017

Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls on Touring with Phillip Phillips and Which Song He Loves to Perform Live
August 29, 2017

Celebrity Hairstylist Danny Jelaca on Opening His Latest Salon & Why He's Competing on 'American Beauty Star'
August 10, 2017

Raúl de Molina on the Success of 'El Gordo y La Flaca' & How He Hopes to Celebrate the Program's 20th Anniversary

Food & Drink

September 4, 2017

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with a Visit to This Little River Cookie Shop
August 25, 2017

Beat the Heat at Any of These Cool Ice Cream Spots in SoFlo
August 21, 2017

7 Spots to Find the Best Cuban Coffee in Miami

Home & Real Estate

August 25, 2017

This Poolside Paradise is the Oasis of Your Dreams
August 18, 2017

From 24k Gold Plated Toilets to Secret Passageways, the Versace Mansion Continues to Awe
August 16, 2017

Take a Look Inside the Opulent Sky Villa

Style & Beauty

September 1, 2017

7 Product Launches in September That Need a Place in Your Beauty Cabinet
August 7, 2017

The Perfect Beach Bag Items for Your Day at the Beach
August 2, 2017

Tropical Prints to Rock at Your next Miami Outing
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
The Most Memorable Moments from Ocean Drive

By Jared Shapiro | August 22, 2017 | Culture

In anticipation of Ocean Drive’s 25th anniversary this coming January, we take a look back at some of our most memorable moments.

Ocean-drive-magazine

All-American beauty Niki Taylor sports a simple white one-piece on the cover of Ocean Drive’s July issue in 1993—the magazine’s first year of publication.

Long before Ocean Drive became known as an international glossy sensation, catering to readers from all over the world, it was a fledgling upstart publication stamping its imprint on Miami Beach in 1993. And so who better to grace the inaugural year’s July Fourth issue than local Miami model Niki Taylor? Shot by photographer Jean Renard at various Miami locations, including The Biltmore and Crandon Park, the four-page swim spread of the blonde cover girl was the first of several Ocean Drive covers for Taylor, including one in 1995 alongside her now late sister, Krissy. Taylor would go on to appear on some of the world’s most prominent titles, and in May 1996, she was featured on the covers of six in the same month: Allure, Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, Self, and Shape.

Other cover stars during that groundbreaking year at Ocean Drive included Claudia Schiffer, Stephanie Seymour, and Gloria Estefan. The legendary “Shot on Site” photos—which are famous today for its depictions of high-octane celebrities, colorful clubs, and nights out on one of the most exciting towns on the planet—started as black-and-whites from joints like News Cafe, Warsaw Bohemia, The Strand, and Bang. It was $28 for a yearlong subscription, and ads inside the magazine ranged from a spread on Estefan’s new all-Spanish album, Mi Tierra, to a full-page flyer for club Les Bains, to a small quarter-page ad from Dacra Realty, now known as the dominant force behind the several-billiondollar Miami Design District. Gloria Estefan, beautiful cover models, “Shot on Site,” and Miami Beach? It seems the more things change, the more they stay the same. Stay tuned to Ocean Drive’s next issue for more #OD25 news…

Tags: culture niki taylor july/august 2017
Categories: Culture

