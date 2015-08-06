    

Parties

August 10, 2017

Girls Night Out hosted by Ocean Drive Magazine and European Wax Center
July 25, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine celebrates Swim Issue with cover star Kate Bock
July 21, 2017

Style Saves 7th Annual Swim Show

People

September 12, 2017

NBA Veteran Marcus Banks on Life after the NBA and His Favorite Miami Hotel Bar
August 31, 2017

Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls on Touring with Phillip Phillips and Which Song He Loves to Perform Live
August 29, 2017

Celebrity Hairstylist Danny Jelaca on Opening His Latest Salon & Why He's Competing on 'American Beauty Star'

Food & Drink

September 5, 2017

5 Miami Restaurants That Let You Be the Chef
September 4, 2017

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with a Visit to This Little River Cookie Shop
August 25, 2017

Beat the Heat at Any of These Cool Ice Cream Spots in SoFlo

Home & Real Estate

August 25, 2017

This Poolside Paradise is the Oasis of Your Dreams
August 18, 2017

From 24k Gold Plated Toilets to Secret Passageways, the Versace Mansion Continues to Awe
August 16, 2017

Take a Look Inside the Opulent Sky Villa

Style & Beauty

September 14, 2017

Here's Why Jennifer Lopez is Codesigning a New Footwear Collection with Giuseppe Zanotti
September 13, 2017

Top Miami Stylists on How to Protect Hair from the Sun and Sea
September 7, 2017

Kick off Fall with These Must-Have Beauty Trends
The Hottest #Trending Events in Miami This Month

| September 12, 2017 | Culture

Autumn is official upon us—but things are still heating up in the 305. From jamming out with Kendrick Lamar to noshing on a $100 burger, here is what’s #trending in Miami this month.

Trending-Events

Posh grub at Katsuya by sbe.

Boulevard of Music Dreams: @GreenDay and @ZacBrownBand are both hitting the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre this month. Catch the punk rockers on September 3 and the country crooners on September 22. #PerfectNightOut

Color Me Miami: Who says coloring is only meant for kids? @JacoberCreative’s new adult coloring book, High Tides: Tales of Mermaids, Mayhem & Miami Beach, is perfect for locals’ bookshelves and visitors’ souvenir lists. #AdultingOptional

Stay in Your Lane: Grab your gang and head over to #KingsBowlAmerica at @CityPlaceDoral for some oldschool bowling fun and gourmet eats that are good enough to Instagram. #PinThis

Comfort Food: Looking for some exceptionally posh grub? @KatsuyaBySbe is serving a $100 #ZeitakuBurger that you need to see to believe. Ask for the secret burger and let the American Wagyu A5 patty, sandwiched in a fluffy black charcoal bun, do the talking. No menu needed. #ExtraBurgerIsExtra

Self Care: What better way to end the #WorkWeek than with a vitamin-C restoring facial or massage with a cocktail in hand? At @TheConfidante’s monthly #SpaNights, you can get your dose of R&R at a discount every last Friday of the month. #TGIF

Be My Muse: Impress your next date at @TheMuseArtStudio for painting with a virtual-reality twist. You can also learn how to sculpt while blindfolded. #IFeelLikePablo

Dr. Do Good: Miami’s go-to #EnzymeDr, @DrMatthewCooper is taking his expertise to The Spa at Williams Island, where you can learn how to tighten your tummy and get your back cracked all in one day. #FallBod

Little Lion Men: Can’t stop listening to @KendrickLamar’s new album? Rage with him at @AmericanAirlinesArena on September 2. For a different sound, @MumfordandSons are on tour again, turning the AAA into a folk affair on September 19. #Damn

Cyc’ed Up: Pedal underwater at Midtown aquatic fitness center @_ElementAqua_, which boasts a more intense spinning sesh with less stress on joints and muscles. #Fitspo

“I Do”-nut: @TheSaltyDonut has the sweetest way to propose to your sweetheart, thanks to its speciallymade #ProposalBoxes. Expecting a baby? You can also get pink or blue frosting-filled doughnuts to bite into during your genderreveal party. #DonutLife

Tit for Tat: Buying a home? Look to Miami developer Andres Klein and @TECHO_Org to make your purchase extra special. With every house sold, one is donated to a family in need in Latin America. #SharingIsCaring

Tags: events miami events what to do September 2017
Categories: Culture

By Katie Jackson and Alejandra Torres

