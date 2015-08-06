The Hottest #Trending Events in Miami This Month

| September 12, 2017 | Culture

Autumn is official upon us—but things are still heating up in the 305. From jamming out with Kendrick Lamar to noshing on a $100 burger, here is what’s #trending in Miami this month.

Posh grub at Katsuya by sbe.

Boulevard of Music Dreams: @GreenDay and @ZacBrownBand are both hitting the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre this month. Catch the punk rockers on September 3 and the country crooners on September 22. #PerfectNightOut

Color Me Miami: Who says coloring is only meant for kids? @JacoberCreative’s new adult coloring book, High Tides: Tales of Mermaids, Mayhem & Miami Beach, is perfect for locals’ bookshelves and visitors’ souvenir lists. #AdultingOptional

Stay in Your Lane: Grab your gang and head over to #KingsBowlAmerica at @CityPlaceDoral for some oldschool bowling fun and gourmet eats that are good enough to Instagram. #PinThis

Comfort Food: Looking for some exceptionally posh grub? @KatsuyaBySbe is serving a $100 #ZeitakuBurger that you need to see to believe. Ask for the secret burger and let the American Wagyu A5 patty, sandwiched in a fluffy black charcoal bun, do the talking. No menu needed. #ExtraBurgerIsExtra

Self Care: What better way to end the #WorkWeek than with a vitamin-C restoring facial or massage with a cocktail in hand? At @TheConfidante’s monthly #SpaNights, you can get your dose of R&R at a discount every last Friday of the month. #TGIF

Be My Muse: Impress your next date at @TheMuseArtStudio for painting with a virtual-reality twist. You can also learn how to sculpt while blindfolded. #IFeelLikePablo

Dr. Do Good: Miami’s go-to #EnzymeDr, @DrMatthewCooper is taking his expertise to The Spa at Williams Island, where you can learn how to tighten your tummy and get your back cracked all in one day. #FallBod

Little Lion Men: Can’t stop listening to @KendrickLamar’s new album? Rage with him at @AmericanAirlinesArena on September 2. For a different sound, @MumfordandSons are on tour again, turning the AAA into a folk affair on September 19. #Damn

Cyc’ed Up: Pedal underwater at Midtown aquatic fitness center @_ElementAqua_, which boasts a more intense spinning sesh with less stress on joints and muscles. #Fitspo

“I Do”-nut: @TheSaltyDonut has the sweetest way to propose to your sweetheart, thanks to its speciallymade #ProposalBoxes. Expecting a baby? You can also get pink or blue frosting-filled doughnuts to bite into during your genderreveal party. #DonutLife

Tit for Tat: Buying a home? Look to Miami developer Andres Klein and @TECHO_Org to make your purchase extra special. With every house sold, one is donated to a family in need in Latin America. #SharingIsCaring