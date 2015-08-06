    

#TBT: Kim Kardashian Graces the 17th Anniversay Cover of Ocean Drive Magazine in Style

By Jared Shapiro | August 31, 2017 | Culture

Share

Kim Kardashian took the coveted 17th-anniversary cover of Ocean Drive just as she was on the verge of megastardom.

Kim-Kardashian

Many people dismissed Kim Kardashian as a here-today-gonetomorrow reality-TV star in 2010, but Ocean Drive knew better when we put her on our cover.

It’s no secret that in Miami, we love to party. It’s why every year we celebrate Ocean Drive’s anniversary, no matter the number. But this upcoming year will be the biggest of them all— number 25!—so we’re spending the next few months looking back at some amazing covers from years past. One that stands out? Our 2010 anniversary cover, featuring a thenreality star and now one of the planet’s biggest stars, Kim Kardashian. “To write off Kim Kardashian as a mere reality-TV babe would be missing the point of this multimedia juggernaut…” reads the story, written almost eight years ago. It’s hard to believe that since then, she’s graced the cover of Vogue, met presidents and world leaders, and amassed a nearly billion-dollar empire.

Kardashian and her family have long had a history in Miami, from opening their Dash boutique right here on Collins Avenue to filming multiple seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and spin-offs like Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, attending Art Basel, taking tons of vacations, and even making club appearances (including one at the subsequent Ocean Drive cover party at The Delano). Though she did tell us in the cover story, “I don’t drink, but my sisters force me to because they think I’m uptight.”

In addition to Kardashian, the 2010 magazine was chock-full of VIPs, celebrities, and socialites. The social photographs featured some very familiar faces—though their jobs and hairlines have since changed. Businessmanturned- president Donald Trump posed at Mar-a- Lago, DJ Ruckus spun records at local fashion boutiques (he’s now an in-demand DJ flying all around the world), a young rapper named Drake posed in the clubs, Dennis Rodman and Pamela Anderson hung out together. It was Miami as only it could be back then, just as this Ocean Drive is Miami as it is right now. Happy anniversary!

Tags: people culture kim kardashian September 2017
Categories: Culture

