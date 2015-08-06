    

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus
November 16, 2017

Michelin-Starred Chef José Andrés, the European Union, and Olives from Spain Showcase Miami Campaign, "Have an Olive Day."
November 15, 2017

The Five Best Dishes and Cocktails to Pair with the Newest Vodka from Grey Goose

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
Aruba for Every Type of Traveler, Presented by Hyatt Regency Aruba

By Jimmy Kontomanolis | September 19, 2017 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Share

The island of Aruba often brings to mind an image of endless turquoise water and white sand, considered by many the perfect getaway from daily life. And with everything from relaxing spas to adrenaline-pumping adventures, this Caribbean retreat goes beyond just sun drenched beaches and sparkling seas, making it the ideal escape for every type of traveler.

Aruba_Paddle

The Adventure Seeker

Hyatt Regency Aruba’s adventure concierge will customize day trips for guests looking for a thrilling experience, from Island Jeep tours to hiking Arikok National Park. Or, for those looking to get their feet wet, Hyatt Regency Aruba provides guests the opportunity to take full advantage of the island’s surrounding waters, partnering with Red Sail Sports for snorkeling excursions for experienced divers, or scuba diving lessons at the resort’s Scuba School for beginners.

The Wellness Warrior

Aruba_Spa

With a dedication to health and wellness, Hyatt Regency Aruba’s ZoiA Spa provides guests with the ultimate in rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation. The spa’s all-natural treatments include the island’s indigenous minerals, crystals, herbs, and oils to create treatments that protect, renew, and empower. State-of-the-art fitness equipment allows guests to squeeze in a workout while on vacation, and each morning ZoiA Meditation provides a calming environment to sharpen your focus.

The Traveling Family

For families with young children, Camp Watapana is the perfect place for kids to experience the culture and uniqueness of Aruba. With full day, half day, and evening options, supervised activities provide kids with enriching experiences, from nature walks that explore Aruba’s colorful history to arts and crafts activities that foster their creativity.

The Hopeless Romantic

Aruba_Couple

Aruba has always been considered a perfect location for a destination wedding or honeymoon, and Hyatt Regency Aruba is no stranger to welcoming lovebirds—the property is the most re-visited in the Hyatt resort portfolio! Guests can work with an on-site full-service event planning staff to create an extravagant experience, or honeymooners can enjoy romantic dinners at Hyatt Regency Aruba’s restaurants or couples massages at the on-site spa.

For more information and to book your stay at Hyatt Regency Aruba for a true Caribbean experience, visit aruba.regency.hyatt.com.

Tags: travel getaways traveling getaway sponsored post sponsored aruba
Categories: Lifestyle Sponsored Post

Photography courtesy Hyatt Regency Aruba

