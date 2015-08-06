    

Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls on Touring with Phillip Phillips and Which Song He Loves to Perform Live

By Danielle Agugliaro | August 31, 2017 | People

Share

Robby Takac, vocalist and bassist of the Goo Goo Dolls, talks touring with Phillip Phillips, spending time in Miami, and what song always get the crowd excited.

goo-goo-dolls-interview.jpg

John Rzeznik and Robby Takac

Formed in 1986, the Goo Goo Dolls have been nominated for several Grammy Awards, have sold more than 12 million albums worldwide, and have had more than 19 top ten singles on various charts, including well-known songs such as "Iris", "Name", and "Black Balloon". Along with vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik, Robby is busy touring the states on their Long Way Home summer tour, which features songs off their new EP "You Should be Happy".

Ahead of their September 1 show at Klipsch Amphitheater at Bayfront, Ocean Drive got the chance to talk with the Goo Goo Dolls star about the best parts of touring and his favorite spots to visit when he's in Miami.

So you’ve been touring since July with new music, Phillip Phillips, what would you say one of the best parts of touring this summer has been?
Robby Takac: Summers are just always awesome because the shows are outside and people just love to have a great time. We’ve seen some great summer runs, the weather’s been great, and I’m playing with my shoes off it’s been fun.

And I bet the weather is going to be great in Miami! What’s one of your favorite parts about playing there?
RT: Well Miami has a culture within itself, so taking a walk down the strip, enjoying some coffee you know. We like to hang out at the beach as much as we can, I’m not sure of our day off schedule so I’m not exactly sure if we have a day off there or not, but a day off in Miami is always awesome.

Any spots you like to visit when you’re there?
RT: We like to hang down on the beach by Franklin Street, have lunch down there and stuff. I used to go to the bars when I was younger but I’ve stopped most of that tom-foolery now.

So you’ve been touring your new EP “You Should Be Happy” this summer, would you say you like to play the new music better or the older hits that you know everyone loves?
RT: Well you know it’s going to knock out of the park most of the time when you bring out a big older song. When you think about the way things go these days, unlike 20 years ago when we started releasing those songs, now while people are driving there they don’t even need to touch their phone, they just need to ask their phone to play the new songs. So that’s about as much effort as you get from most people, but I find that more people are familiar with your new singles because the ease of access is so much greater than it used to be.

Are there any songs you really love performing live?
RT: “Slide” is always great because it’s always super early in the show, it seems to work well there. We open with a few songs that aren’t quite as big as that, but you’re pretty sure when you play that one that everyone in the venue, including the ticket-takers, know that song.

And how’s it been touring with Phillip Phillips what’s that like?
RT: He’s been awesome, I believe he’s from Georgia so he’s a nice laid-back, mellow, Southern dude. He’s done a lot of awesome stuff up to this point, he’s got an amazing band they’re a pleasure to travel with and that’s a big factor when someone tours with people for three months you know. I won’t mention any names, but we’ve been with some people who aren’t quite as cool and it can be a little bit abrasive for three months, but it’s been great. Our fan bases seem to crossover really well and really enjoy the show. We’re really looking forward to coming back to Miami, it’s been a little while and hopefully a lot of people will come out to see it.

Tags: music interview celebrity goo goo dolls
Categories: People

photography via facebook.com/googoodolls

