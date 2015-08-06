By Kaitlynn Miller | September 19, 2017 | Lifestyle

From relaxing seaside retreats, such as Palm Beach, to the nature-centric destination of the Everglades National Park, these are the best locations to visit when you need an escape from Miami.

Escape the lively beaches of Miami for a more relaxed seaside sanctuary in Palm Beach. Unwind with a day of sun at one of the exquisite beaches, or take in the historic landmarks that fill this island, such as Henry Flagler’s former residence, which is now the Flagler Museum. And for those looking for more activity, Palm Beach has amazing golf courses and kayaking trails.

If you’re looking for some underwater adventure, head to the Florida Keys—home of the only living coral reef in the United States. Plan a snorkeling trip to get acquainted with the Keys marine life, or for those more experienced, try diving the Spiegel Grove Wreck, a 510-foot retired U.S. Navy Landing Shop Dock. After working up an appetite, head over to one of their amazing waterfront restaurants for a seafood-inspired meal.

Situated on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Naples is the perfect destination for a tranquil day out of the bustling city. Head to the historic Naples Pier for great fishing or a chance to spot nearby dolphins, or take in the destination’s wildlife at spots like the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens or the Bird Gardens of Naples. Before heading back to Miami, be sure to indulge in an alfresco dining experience at restaurants like Campiello or The Turtle Club.

Take a plane, ferry, or private boat, and head to the Grand Bahama Island for an amazing tropical destination. Aside from working on your tan at one of their incredible beaches, this island offers water activities, such as sailing and windsurfing, eco-tours, including bird-watching and horseback riding, and is home to many historical sites. For meals, we suggest booking a culinary tour to get an authentic taste of what the island has to offer.

Located about an hour from Miami, Everglades National Park is a nature-lovers paradise made up of incredible landscapes and rare and endangered species, such as the manatee and the American crocodile. Visitors can choose from a range of activities to do while they explore the land, including boating, canoeing and kayaking, hiking, and geocaching, which is a real-world outdoor treasure hunt.