    

Parties

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

People

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

Food & Drink

November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus
November 16, 2017

Michelin-Starred Chef José Andrés, the European Union, and Olives from Spain Showcase Miami Campaign, "Have an Olive Day."
November 15, 2017

The Five Best Dishes and Cocktails to Pair with the Newest Vodka from Grey Goose

Home & Real Estate

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
5 Destinations You Need to Visit from Miami

By Kaitlynn Miller | September 19, 2017 | Lifestyle

From relaxing seaside retreats, such as Palm Beach, to the nature-centric destination of the Everglades National Park, these are the best locations to visit when you need an escape from Miami.

Palm Beach

palm-beach-day-trips.jpg

Escape the lively beaches of Miami for a more relaxed seaside sanctuary in Palm Beach. Unwind with a day of sun at one of the exquisite beaches, or take in the historic landmarks that fill this island, such as Henry Flagler’s former residence, which is now the Flagler Museum. And for those looking for more activity, Palm Beach has amazing golf courses and kayaking trails.

The Florida Keys

florida-keys-day-trips.jpg

If you’re looking for some underwater adventure, head to the Florida Keys—home of the only living coral reef in the United States. Plan a snorkeling trip to get acquainted with the Keys marine life, or for those more experienced, try diving the Spiegel Grove Wreck, a 510-foot retired U.S. Navy Landing Shop Dock. After working up an appetite, head over to one of their amazing waterfront restaurants for a seafood-inspired meal.

Naples

naples-day-trips.jpg

Situated on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Naples is the perfect destination for a tranquil day out of the bustling city. Head to the historic Naples Pier for great fishing or a chance to spot nearby dolphins, or take in the destination’s wildlife at spots like the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens or the Bird Gardens of Naples. Before heading back to Miami, be sure to indulge in an alfresco dining experience at restaurants like Campiello or The Turtle Club.

Grand Bahama Island

grand-bahama-island-day-trips.jpg

Take a plane, ferry, or private boat, and head to the Grand Bahama Island for an amazing tropical destination. Aside from working on your tan at one of their incredible beaches, this island offers water activities, such as sailing and windsurfing, eco-tours, including bird-watching and horseback riding, and is home to many historical sites. For meals, we suggest booking a culinary tour to get an authentic taste of what the island has to offer.

Everglades National Park

everglades-national-park-day-trips.jpg

Located about an hour from Miami, Everglades National Park is a nature-lovers paradise made up of incredible landscapes and rare and endangered species, such as the manatee and the American crocodile. Visitors can choose from a range of activities to do while they explore the land, including boating, canoeing and kayaking, hiking, and geocaching, which is a real-world outdoor treasure hunt.

Photography via tripadvisor.com user Erika D; facebook.com/floridaykeysandkeywest; facebook.com/cityofnaplesfl; facebook.com/visitgbi; facebook.com/evergladesnationalpark

