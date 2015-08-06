    

Presented by Château D'Esclans: Five Ways to Act Like It's Summer Every Day

By Kaitlynn Miller for Château D'Esclans | September 25, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Although Fall brings cozy sweaters and the coveted pumpkin spiced lattes, there are a few Summer staples we like to take with us into the new season. From floral prints to our favorite pink drink, we've rounded up the best ways to make it feel like summer all year round.

Keep Floral Prints in Your Wardrobe

floral-sponsored.jpg

Pleated Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Gown, MSGM ($1,320). net-a-porter.com

Just because the warm summer days are becoming a thing of the past doesn’t mean you have to give up your bright frocks. Featuring a muted pink tone and timeless floral pattern, this long-sleeved dress from MSGM will keep you comfortable and stylish on a cool fall day.

Host an Indoor Barbecue

indoor-grill-sponsored.jpg

Smoke-Less Infrared Grill with BBQ & Steel-Wire Grids, Philips ($300). williams-sonoma.com

When it gets too cold to host a barbecue outdoors, keep this summer staple going with an indoor grill from Philips. Whip up all of your favorite seasonal fare from grilled vegetables to steaks and hamburgers from the comfort of your kitchen counter. The Château D'Esclans Garrus rosé will hold up nicely with any red meat including baby lamb chops.

Sip Rosé with Friends

whispering-angel-sponsored.jpg

2016 Côtes de Provence Whispering Angel Rosé, Château D'Esclans ($20). Total Wine and More, 1139 5th St., Miami Beach, 786-276-6545

Don’t let your love for rosé slip away with the summer season. Grab your friends and a bottle (or two) of Château D'Esclans Whispering Angel for the perfect girls night in or homemade brunch. No matter what the weather is outside, a glass of rosé is always refreshing.

Wear Sun-Kissed Makeup Looks

becca-sponsored.jpg

BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, BECCA ($46). sephora.com

This limited-edition palette from BECCA and Chrissy Teigen is the newest item every girl needs in her makeup bag. Featuring a rose gold highlighter, golden-pink coral blush, and medium amber bronzer, this set will help you attain an endless summer glow all year round.

Rock Bold Sunnies

sunglasses-sponsored.jpg

Square Mirrored Acetate Sunglasses, Prada ($400). neimanmarcus.com

Although temperatures may drop, the sun will still be blazing well into the new season—so don’t put your favorite sunnies away just yet! With mirrored frames and a rosé-inspired shade, these Prada sunglasses are the perfect piece to seamlessly take your wardrobe from summer to fall.

These ideas were inspired by Château D'Esclans rosé wines. To learn more, visit esclans.com.

