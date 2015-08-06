By Kate Oczypok | September 25, 2017 | People

We caught up with This is Us actress Chrissy Metz ahead of the much-anticipated second season premiere of the show on September 26.

Was any of this ever in your five-year plan, or, better yet, your wildest dreams?

CHRISSY METZ: I think as an actor, sort of giving up everything and living on ramen noodles, you hope and wish all of it would be worth something. You never expect to be a part of a show that is changing people’s lives in such a deep and meaningful way. Just hoping to work as an actor was sort of the dream so this was more than I could’ve ever asked for.

Do you feel like the role of Kate happened at exactly the right time in your life? What advice would you give to people who may be at that breaking point, or are ready to give up?

CM: I almost moved back home to Florida twice and something kept drawing me and keeping me here. One of them was my mom, she said well, you’ll either be miserable there or miserable here and that really stuck with me. I realized that the universe works for our good on behalf of us. Sometimes our ego or pride wants it faster or bigger or sooner and sometimes that’s not the case. If I didn’t go through all of the learning experiences and lessons to learn on the way, I’d never be able to hold my own and hold such a busy schedule, or anything that this amazing whirlwind entails. I always try to remind myself and people when they ask that they’ve just got to hang in there and let everything happen as it should. I also think right now is a perfect time for a show like this to impact all walks of life. Instead of separating and dividing us even more the show is bringing our country together and I think that’s what we really need.

Speaking of Kate, what can fans of This is Us expect to see for season 2? Do you have a favorite episode or scene you’ve filmed that we can look forward to?

CM: Well, the second season has Kate and Toby moving in together and Kate pursuing music which is really exciting. First episode you’ll see me singing which is really fun. Being a middle-aged woman pursuing music in Los Angeles with an unconventional body type is not going to be easy. We’re going to see that journey and really sticking to your guns when you want something. There’s also the dynamic of Kate and Toby moving in with each other and what all of that means and what that will look like. There will be some distancing of themselves in a way from Kevin and what that means for Kevin and Toby’s dynamic and their relationship and who’s on who’s territory—twins are twins you know. It’s hard to kind of wedge your way in between them even if you’re a fiancé. Of course we’ll delve deeper into Jack’s passing and how it all happens and why everybody in some capacity feels responsible. There’s a lot going on!

What would be your dream role and dream co-star?

CM: I guess if I had to put it all into one, it would be a musical period piece set in England. As far as a co-star, I love Allison Janney so much. I’ve had three dreams about her and I finally met her and told her so she already knows. As far gentlemen go, Daniel Day-Lewis, but I think he’s retired now… pray for him. When I was on Horror Story working opposite Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett and Sarah Paulson, I learned so much. It was like a master class in acting.

So many women see you as refreshingly relatable. What’s the best advice you’ve ever received from a woman and is there anyone growing up you admired the way people admire you now?

CM: My mom raised five kids basically on her own and always taught us to be fiercely independent. She literally made our bedsheets and comforters, cut our hair, put the electronics together and mowed the lawn. She cooked and cleaned and baked—she did everything. It’s one of those things now I realize I am so independent I hardly ever ask for help and when people do help me or ask I am like “no no I’m good!” but sometimes you do, and that’s okay too. Someone early on in my career also told me you don’t have to be anything more or anything less, that it’s okay to be just as you are. It’s something that’s always rang true for me and has remained in my heart.