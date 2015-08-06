    

Parties

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

People

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

Food & Drink

November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus
November 16, 2017

Michelin-Starred Chef José Andrés, the European Union, and Olives from Spain Showcase Miami Campaign, "Have an Olive Day."
November 15, 2017

The Five Best Dishes and Cocktails to Pair with the Newest Vodka from Grey Goose

Home & Real Estate

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
Here's Why Miami Beach is Planting Thousands of Orchids

By Alejandra Torres | October 3, 2017 | Lifestyle

Miami Beach is joining the Million Orchid Project to plant thousands of native orchards and reintroduce the beautiful blooms back to the island.

shutterstock_178216541.jpg

The Million Orchid Project is bringing back the stunning, eye-catching blooms to the urban landscape of Miami Beach.

Once upon a time, Miami Beach was blooming with orchids all throughout the city. It was a natural paradise for the plant, a true tropical oasis filled with lush greenery and native flora in every tree’s nook and crevice. Over a century ago, however, that was abruptly interrupted as people began to sell the flowers for profit. Today, orchid advocates behind the Million Orchid Project aim to change what would have been an environmental tragedy and turn it into a citywide venture to save the native species.

“The Million Orchid Project is a modern twist on conservation,” says Jason Downing, an orchid biologist at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. “Rather than reintroducing these species into the few remaining natural areas, we are focusing on the urban environment of Miami,” he explains.

In addition to the Beach, the organization is also partnering with cities across Miami-Dade, including Bal Harbour, the Miami Design District and Doral.

As for Miami Beach? It plans to plant 20,000 orchids over the next three years. Currently, there are a small number of natives (like the Florida butterfly and cowhorn) that exist, but without the help of the Million Orchid Project, they would not be able to flourish to their full potential.

“By promoting these natives, we not only beautify the city, but help combat biodiversity losses for future generations,” says Downing. It won’t be long till the Magic City is once again brimming with orchid fields forever. fairchildgarden.org

