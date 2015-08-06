    

Parties

Easy Tips to Staying Fit from Dr. Oz

By Katie Jackson | October 5, 2017 | People

New York Times best-selling author and Emmy award-winning TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz jets to South Florida this monthto share his health expertise at the Global Wellness Summit.

dr-oz.jpg

The Breakers Palm Beach hosts this month’s Global Wellness Summit, featuring Dr. Oz.

You may recognize him as Oprah Winfrey’s on-air physician or from his own popular spin-off The Dr. Oz Show, with informative segments on everything from flat-tummy hacks to how to avoid fake foods in restaurants or holistically conquer fatigue.

Whatever the medical matter, Dr. Mehmet Oz is a fountain of knowledge and one of America’s most respected wellness experts. And luckily for South Florida, the in-demand doctor will be joining a panel chock-full of industry innovators this month at the 11th annual Global Wellness Summit. “People throughout the world seek health, and different cultures find it in different ways,” he says. “There’s so much wisdom available, and we should be sharing that amongst ourselves. We can then identify the best practices and share them with others who may not have [access].”

Held at The Breakers Palm Beach, the three-day summit will bring together health leaders from across the world to create a global wellness dialogue through interactive discussions, specially hosted dining conversations and break-out sessions. “I’m going to talk a lot about the prevention of illness, which has really changed the wellness industry within the last decade,” says Dr. Oz.

Prevention is the main subject of his latest book, Food Can Fix It: The Superfood Switch to Fight Fat, Defy Aging, and Eat Your Way Healthy, released last month. The tome highlights the importance of how eating a diet rich in superfoods can reverse disease as well as stop it from forming. So what’s the superfood of 2018? “Cottage cheese and nuts,” he says. “People who eat full-fat foods do better and stay satiated.” According to Dr. Oz, intermittent fasting (where you don’t eat anything for 12 hours per day) can also allow you to reap major health rewards. “The human body is designed to be rebooted and take some time off, and this allows it to get back to the way it should be.” Catch Dr. Oz at the Global Wellness Summit, which will take place at The Breakers Palm Beach from Oct. 9-11, globalwellnesssummit.com

Tags: october 2017
Categories: People

PORTRAIT BY ART STREIBER/SONY PICTURES TELEVISION

