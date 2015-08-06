By Mallory Evans | October 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

Although Hurricane Irma swept through South Florida almost a month ago, its disruptive force is still present. To help relieve Miamians and offer respite from the storm’s aftermath, several hotels and spas are offering special experiences.

Through October 16, this eclectic South Beach newcomer is offering an exclusive package for Florida residents. The package includes a discounted room rate, discounts at the property’s two acclaimed eateries, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann and Pao by Paul Qui, discounted valet parking, and discounted spa treatments at Tierra Santa Healing House. In addition, the hotel has extended the Miami Spa Month promotion—it features special experiences such as a coconut oil-infused massage and a chakra-balancing deep tissue massage—through the end of October. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800

When you need a day of total relaxation, an ideal spot is the Nautilus Cabana Club. The exclusive locale includes a Mediterranean-centric restaurant, which extends to a newly unveiled backyard garden. Now, on Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy an al fresco buffet for $39 per person, as well as frozen specialty cocktails (who doesn’t love frosé?) and all-day access to the hotel’s 1,890 square foot saltwater beachfront pool. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700

At this Sunny Isles Beach retreat’s Aveda Seven Seas Spa, guests can enjoy a well-deserved mental and physical recovery. Specifically designed for ultimate relaxation, ‘The Calm After the Storm’ massage—priced at $75 and available through the end of October—engages Aveda’s elemental nature philosophy, and allows guests to customize their treatment with a selection of therapeutic aromas. 16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 305-949-1300

If you need a real escape from reality, take a weekend jaunt to the secluded Bahamian island of Bimini. During the month of October, Resorts World Bimini is offering Florida residents a complimentary one-night stay, as well as a reduced rate of $99 for every additional night that is booked during that stay. If that’s not enticing enough, there is more: Luna Beach, the resort’s luxury beach club and restaurant, will be serving up complimentary specialty cocktails to guests who book this package. Hilton at Resorts World Bimini, North Bimini, Alice Town, Bahamas, 1-888-930-8688

The recently revamped 14,000 square foot spa at this Hollywood Beach gem is offering a trio of rejuvenating treatments as an extension of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s ‘SPAtember’ month. Through October 15, you can indulge in a signature massage and eye treatment, a facial with scalp and eye treatment, or a relaxation ritual and coco mango manicure and pedicure for just $99 per experience. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 954-602-6000

Take one step into the spa at this iconic property and you’ll be transported to an escape that is so tranquil, you’ll likely never want to leave. Through the end of October, guests are invited to indulge in five spa services at reduced rates. For a truly rejuvenating experience, book the ‘Miami Heat,’ a 50-minute massage that endeavors to sooth muscle tension while engaging a deep sense of relaxation using a choice of warm sticks or hot stones. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4500