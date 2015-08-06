    

November 9, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its November Issue with cover star Camila Alves McConaughey at Habitat at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach
November 9, 2017

NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables
November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

November 21, 2017

Miami's Yoli Mayor Talks Life After 'America's Got Talent' and Her Musical Influences
November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales

November 21, 2017

7 Restaurants around Miami with Decadent Thanksgiving Menus
November 16, 2017

Michelin-Starred Chef José Andrés, the European Union, and Olives from Spain Showcase Miami Campaign, "Have an Olive Day."
November 15, 2017

The Five Best Dishes and Cocktails to Pair with the Newest Vodka from Grey Goose

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

November 20, 2017

Holiday Palettes for Every Makeup Lover
November 17, 2017

Chanel Debuts Code Coco Watch Collection at Webster South Beach
November 16, 2017

This Season's Must-Have Accessories for Every Miami It Girl
6 Hotels and Spas Offering Post-Hurricane Specials

By Mallory Evans | October 5, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Although Hurricane Irma swept through South Florida almost a month ago, its disruptive force is still present. To help relieve Miamians and offer respite from the storm’s aftermath, several hotels and spas are offering special experiences.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Faena-hotel-spa-offers.jpg

Through October 16, this eclectic South Beach newcomer is offering an exclusive package for Florida residents. The package includes a discounted room rate, discounts at the property’s two acclaimed eateries, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann and Pao by Paul Qui, discounted valet parking, and discounted spa treatments at Tierra Santa Healing House. In addition, the hotel has extended the Miami Spa Month promotion—it features special experiences such as a coconut oil-infused massage and a chakra-balancing deep tissue massage—through the end of October. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800

Nautilus South Beach

Nautilus-Hotel-spa-offers.jpg

When you need a day of total relaxation, an ideal spot is the Nautilus Cabana Club. The exclusive locale includes a Mediterranean-centric restaurant, which extends to a newly unveiled backyard garden. Now, on Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy an al fresco buffet for $39 per person, as well as frozen specialty cocktails (who doesn’t love frosé?) and all-day access to the hotel’s 1,890 square foot saltwater beachfront pool. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700

Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort

Newport-Beachside-Hotel-spa-offers.jpg

At this Sunny Isles Beach retreat’s Aveda Seven Seas Spa, guests can enjoy a well-deserved mental and physical recovery. Specifically designed for ultimate relaxation, ‘The Calm After the Storm’ massage—priced at $75 and available through the end of October—engages Aveda’s elemental nature philosophy, and allows guests to customize their treatment with a selection of therapeutic aromas. 16701 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 305-949-1300

Resorts World Bimini

Resort-World-Bimini-spa-offers.jpg

If you need a real escape from reality, take a weekend jaunt to the secluded Bahamian island of Bimini. During the month of October, Resorts World Bimini is offering Florida residents a complimentary one-night stay, as well as a reduced rate of $99 for every additional night that is booked during that stay. If that’s not enticing enough, there is more: Luna Beach, the resort’s luxury beach club and restaurant, will be serving up complimentary specialty cocktails to guests who book this package. Hilton at Resorts World Bimini, North Bimini, Alice Town, Bahamas, 1-888-930-8688

The Diplomat Beach Resort

The-Diplomat-spa-offers.jpg

The recently revamped 14,000 square foot spa at this Hollywood Beach gem is offering a trio of rejuvenating treatments as an extension of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s ‘SPAtember’ month. Through October 15, you can indulge in a signature massage and eye treatment, a facial with scalp and eye treatment, or a relaxation ritual and coco mango manicure and pedicure for just $99 per experience. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 954-602-6000

The Miami Beach EDITION

The-Miami-Beach-EDITION-spa-offers.jpg

Take one step into the spa at this iconic property and you’ll be transported to an escape that is so tranquil, you’ll likely never want to leave. Through the end of October, guests are invited to indulge in five spa services at reduced rates. For a truly rejuvenating experience, book the ‘Miami Heat,’ a 50-minute massage that endeavors to sooth muscle tension while engaging a deep sense of relaxation using a choice of warm sticks or hot stones. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4500

Tags: hotels miami hotels spas miami spas hurricane relief hurricane irma
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography courtesy of Faena Hotel Miami Beach; Nautilus South Beach; Newport Beachside Hotel and Resort; Resorts World Bimini; The Diplomat Beach Resort; The Miami Beach EDITION

